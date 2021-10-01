U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

C.A.R. statement on enactment of SB 539 (Hertzberg), a Proposition 19-related measure

·1 min read

Bipartisan law will ensure Proposition 19 is properly implemented and provide clear guidance to both California homeowners and farmers who will benefit from property tax savings.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) President Dave Walsh issued the following statement in response to the signing of SB 539 into law:

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS (PRNewsFoto/C.A.R.)

"Late last year, California voters approved Proposition 19 to allow those who are age 55 or older, persons with disabilities, and victims of wildfires greater freedom to transfer their property tax basis and provide much-needed revenue for fire districts and local governments.

SB 539, a bipartisan measure authored by Sen. Robert Hertzberg and co-authored by Sens. Ben Allen, Brian Dahle, and Mike McGuire, as well as Assemblymembers Megan Dahle and Adam Gray, was signed into law yesterday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. SB 539 is a common-sense measure that provides necessary clarifications for the proper implementation of Proposition 19's provisions. These clarifications will help ensure Proposition 19 is implemented consistently throughout California and provide certainty to qualifying homeowners and those with family farms."

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-statement-on-enactment-of-sb-539-hertzberg-a-proposition-19-related-measure-301390036.html

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)

