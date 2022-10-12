U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

CÎROC VODKA HAS RELEASED ITS NEWEST LIMITED-EDITION FLAVOUR, CÎROC PASSION

·4 min read

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CÎROC Vodka have officially launched their new limited-edition flavour, CÎROC Passion nationwide, making it the perfect go to spirit as we approach a new season.

Lifestyle shot of CÎROC Passion Tropics
Lifestyle shot of CÎROC Passion Tropics

Crafted with five times distilled Vodka made from fine French grapes, CÎROC Passion is masterfully infused with an exotic blend of distinctive flavours inspired by the tropics. Subtle notes of pineapple, mango, citrus, and hibiscus result in a taste experience that is pleasantly rich and elegantly smooth.

CÎROC Vodka has created a flavour that is reminiscent of good times, continuing the joie de vivre of summer moving into the autumnal months. As CÎROC Passion is here for a limited time only, be sure to get your hands on a bottle to experience the exotic blend of the tropics for yourself.

With a standout bottle, captivating as always, CÎROC Passion is presented in a distinctive purple and orange ombre colourway with gold lettering making it the perfect addition to a home bar, a sought-after gift, or the perfect drink for any celebratory moment.

Enjoy CÎROC Passion neat on the rocks or with these delicious new recipes, created especially for this flavour; CÎROC Passion Spritz, CÎROC Passion Martini Cocktail and CÎROC Passion Tropics.

Alternatively, for an elevated experience, immerse yourself at "The CÎROC Passion Jungle Terrace," the newest go to outdoor terrace on the Fifth Floor of luxury department store Harvey Nichols, Knightsbridge.

Visit with friends and family and enjoy a selection of bespoke CÎROC Passion serves complimented with delicious food dishes. Don't miss the opportunity to get that insta-worthy picture at the beautifully crafted jungle wall and their bird of paradise tropical foliage.

The CÎROC Passion Jungle Terrace will be open until the end of October from 12pm - 8pm. Book now: https://www.harveynichols.com/news/2022/09/05/show-up-with-passion-harvey-nichols-knightsbridge/.

Want to win an unforgettable terrace experience for two? Visit the CÎROC Vodka Instagram page to find out more.

For more cocktail inspiration for your next celebration, check out @cirocvodka on Instagram!

Stockist: getitinkd.com (personalisation available) and Drink Supermarket.

SERVES

CÎROC Passion Spritz
50ml CÎROC Passion
20ml Prosecco
100ml Soda Water
Garnish: Pineapple Wedge

CÎROC Passion Spritz
CÎROC Passion Spritz

CÎROC Passion Martini Cocktail
50ml CÎROC Passion
25ml Pineapple Juice
20ml Passionfruit Syrup

CÎROC Passion Martini Cocktail
CÎROC Passion Martini Cocktail

CÎROC Passion Tropics
50ml CÎROC Passion
50ml Tropical Juice
100ml Lemonade
Garnish: Mint/Edible Flowers

CÎROC Passion Tropics
CÎROC Passion Tropics

Follow CÎROC Vodka
Instagram: @cirocvodka
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CirocVodkaOfficial

ABOUT CÎROC VODKA

CÎROC Vodka was launched in 2003. Unlike most vodkas that are derived from grain, it is distilled from fine French grapes which results in a luscious and elegantly smooth mouth-feel. Created by Master Distiller Jean-Sebastien Robicquet, CÎROC, is distilled five times at the historic Distillerie de Chevanceauxin the South of France. Robicquet saw an opportunity to create a sophisticated, luxury vodka which is a reflection of the lifestyle adopted by the modern elite who dream big, celebrate their successes and go against the grain. Living in "the now" is at the heart of CÎROC Vodka, encapsulating luxury, trendsetting moments within fashion, music and popular culture.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Drinkaware: 

Drinkaware Logo
Drinkaware Logo

Please drink responsibly and please do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916370/CIROC_Passion_Tropics_Lifestyle.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916374/CIROC_Passion_Tropics.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916375/CIROC_Passion_Spritz.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916376/CIROC_Passion_Martini.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916377/Drinkaware_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciroc-vodka-has-released-its-newest-limited-edition-flavour-ciroc-passion-301644918.html

