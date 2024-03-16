C Spire announces fiber internet expansion in Meridian

Mar. 16—C Spire, a telecommunications and technology services company, is expanding its 20,000 miles of fiber infrastructure and will soon offer multi-gigabit home fiber internet with speeds up to 8-gig to thousands of homes in Meridian, the company announced Wednesday.

This new construction will add 90 additional miles of fiber and supporting infrastructure in Meridian. Progress in the first of 34 neighborhoods is underway with construction slated for completion in June 2024. The other neighborhoods are expected to be completed over the next 12-18 months.

"Prioritizing the construction of fiber infrastructure is of the utmost importance to C Spire, as connectivity serves as a catalyst for community transformation, fostering innovation, attracting investment and driving economic growth," says Toby Dubois, general manager home services for C Spire. "We are investing millions of dollars in Meridian to provide residents with the advantages of ultra-fast and reliable home internet, catering to their present and future needs."

C Spire first launched fiber service to cities across Mississippi in 2014 and has built a network spanning more than 150 communities in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

"I am excited that C Spire is investing so much technology into our community," said Mayor Jimmie Smith. "This will benefit our citizens through advanced wireless service."

Since 2021, C Spire has invested $1 billion in part to accelerate the deployment of fiber across Alabama and Mississippi. Part of that initiative included a 243-mile, long-haul fiber initiative from Meridian to Homewood, Alabama, bringing service to a rural areas that are underserved.

"We are thrilled about the addition of C Spire's ultra-fast fiber service to our community," said Bill Hannah, president & CEO of East Mississippi Business Development Corporation. "Fiber infrastructure throughout our community is critical to our economic landscape, addressing various needs from education and healthcare to business expansion, while enhancing home values."

C Spire began wireless service in the Meridian area in 2001 and now offers fiber internet services to businesses and residents, and a full suite of products to businesses and government entities.

Homeowners can now order residential fiber internet in the Meridian area by signing up www.cspire.com/fiber. Local government, community and business leaders are rallying residents to sign up for the service.