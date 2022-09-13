U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,987.04
    -123.37 (-3.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,510.62
    -870.72 (-2.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,797.51
    -468.90 (-3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.90
    -58.19 (-3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.92
    -1.86 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.70
    -26.90 (-1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    19.39
    -0.47 (-2.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0003
    -0.0118 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4430
    +0.0810 (+2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0149 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3610
    +1.5610 (+1.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,799.31
    -1,399.29 (-6.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.85
    -32.85 (-6.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

C&S Wholesale Grocers Partners with TCS to Build AI-Powered Distribution Model

·4 min read

Tata Consultancy Services to Build a New Platform on Google Cloud to Enable Faster, More Predictable and Sustainable Distribution

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been chosen by C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (C&S), an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States, to build a new operations platform on Google Cloud to reduce the company's carbon footprint and enhance the customer experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Tata Consultancy Services)
(PRNewsfoto/Tata Consultancy Services)

C&S Wholesale Grocers Partners with TCS to Build AI-Powered Distribution Model

C&S has partnered with TCS to reimagine its operations platforms, including customer experience and grocery distribution. TCS will lead the company-wide project and help C&S establish a new cloud-based architecture that will unify its current systems. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), C&S's new operations platform will monitor traffic patterns and identify optimal distribution routes, thereby reducing food waste and achieving greater fuel efficiency.

The predictive platform will help C&S provide best-in-class tools and capabilities to its employees to achieve operational excellence and growth ― much of which is made possible by bringing self-service solutions to IT and customer service touchpoints. The deployment also will offer C&S the scalability needed to drive long-term business growth.

The new Google Cloud platform will help C&S streamline its operations by providing the infrastructure flexibility to support the company's sustainability initiatives and growth strategy. TCS will help reduce C&S's carbon footprint by migrating its data center workloads to the carbon-neutral infrastructure of Google Cloud.

"With more than 104 years in the rapidly changing grocery industry, the foundation of C&S's success has been our ability to adapt and innovate ahead of market trends to better serve our customers. It's this legacy that drives our unrelenting focus on innovative go-to-market strategies and customer service," said Bob Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. "We like to challenge the status quo and need partners who can do the same. Both TCS and Google Cloud are making it possible to implement a platform that supports our operational sustainability goals to ensure a healthy planet now and for future generations."

"Our collaboration with TCS and Google Cloud will accelerate C&S's digital transformation strategy," said Sudhakar Lingineni, Chief Information Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. "It will help build new and support current critical business applications with resilience, scalability, and flexibility to drive innovation and growth while ensuring business continuity. Our investments in technology demonstrate our commitment to delivering greater value to our customers and partners when they need it most. Big Query, AI, and ML will help tackle the large and complex data challenges unique to our business."

Amit Bajaj, President, TCS North America, said, "The TCS-designed platform will enable more predictable deliveries, especially during seasonal peaks, helping distributors and retailers better manage their inventory while ensuring that the products most in demand are supplied on-time. Additionally, the solution helps support C&S's sustainability goals of reducing food waste and carbon emissions."

Kirsten Kliphouse, President – Americas, Google Cloud, said, "Through its work with Google Cloud and TCS, C&S will apply innovative technologies like AI, ML, and data analytics to modernize its extensive distribution network and operations, while running its business on the cleanest cloud in the industry. We're proud to partner with C&S and TCS to help address important business challenges that lessen food waste and enable more eco-friendly operations."

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.

C&S media contact:
Lauren La Bruno
Vice President of Communications, Change Management and Community Relations
C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.
llabruno@cswg.com

C&S investor contact:
C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.
IR@cswg.com

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 606,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific

Email: wenjian.lin@tcs.com | Phone: +65 9695 9948

Australia and New Zealand

Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com | Phone: +61 422 989 682

Canada 

Email: tiffany.fisher@tcs.com | Phone: +1 416 456 7650

Europe

Email: joost.galema@tcs.com | Phone: +31 615 903387

India

Email: saxena.kritika@tcs.com| Phone: +91 22 6778 9999

Email: vanshika.sood@tcs.com | Phone: +91 22 67789098

Middle East & Africa

Email: s.hasneen@tcs.com | Phone: +971567471988

Japan

Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com | Phone: +81 80-2115-0989

Latin America

Email: alma.leal@tcs.com | Phone: +521 55 2095 6098

UK

Email: peter.devery@tcs.com | Phone: +44 20 3155 2421

USA 

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com | Phone: +1 917 981 7651

C&amp;S has partnered with TCS to reimagine its operations platforms, including customer experience and grocery distribution. TCS will lead the company-wide project and help C&amp;S establish a new cloud-based architecture that will unify its current systems.
C&S has partnered with TCS to reimagine its operations platforms, including customer experience and grocery distribution. TCS will lead the company-wide project and help C&S establish a new cloud-based architecture that will unify its current systems.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cs-wholesale-grocers-partners-with-tcs-to-build-ai-powered-distribution-model-301623408.html

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?

    After a disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings report for the period ending July 31, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slumped and are now down more than 57% from their all-time highs. The data center systems and automotive industries represent $600 billion of that total potential.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The last year and change has been rough for the growth investing style that Cathie Wood has championed, but it doesn't mean that her head-turning run in 2020 was a fluke. The co-founder, CEO, and stock shopper of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) keeps buying disruptors on the cheap. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Monday.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The S&P 500 index's downturn in 2022 has pushed its dividend yield up to 1.6%. British American Tobacco's (NYSE: BTI) $91 billion market capitalization makes it the second-largest tobacco company on the planet, trailing just Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM). British American Tobacco's success is in large part due to the variety of well-known brands that it offers to consumers.

  • Why Akero Therapeutics Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) were up by a staggering 110% on sky-high volume as of 9:56 a.m. ET Tuesday morning. The biotech's shares have more than doubled in price this morning in response to a positive phase 2b trial for the experimental nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) candidate known as efruxifermin (EFX). Specifically, Akero announced ahead of the opening bell that EFX hit both the study's primary endpoint of at least a one-stage improvement in liver fibrosis with no worsening of NASH by week 24 as well as a key secondary endpoint consisting of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Intel hits 5-year low as it mulls delaying its Mobileye IPO

    Shares of Intel are moving to its lowest levels in five years amid the company weighing the decision to delay its Mobileye IPO.&nbsp;

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 5 LNG stock picks for the “long haul”. If you want to skip reading about why the LNG market is becoming a lucrative investment opportunity right now, you can go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 2 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”. Europe’s Energy […]

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • ‘Investors Should Consider Defensive Equities,’ Says JPMorgan; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Names to Consider

    Markets are up in recent sessions, and year-to-date losses have moderated somewhat. The NASDAQ, which has taken the hardest hits this year, is back above 12,200, although still down 22% this year. The S&P 500 has managed to climb back out of the bear market, is above 4,100 now, and its year-to-date loss stands at 14%. Neither index has really tested its June low again in the last two months, and recent trends are upwards. Writing for JPMorgan, global investment strategist Elyse Ausenbaugh gives

  • Why Intel, Microsoft, and HP Stocks Flopped Today

    Bad news for investors in the personal computing (PC) industry: In morning trading Tuesday, shares up and down the supply chain -- from chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to hardware manufacturer HP (NYSE: HPQ) -- are all sliding. As of 10:40 a.m. ET today, Intel stock was down a big 4.6%, with both Microsoft and HP following with 3.9% losses. Although analysts had predicted that inflation would decline with the falling price of oil, August's inflation rate inched up another 10 basis points, resulting in an 8.3% year-over-year inflation rate for the month.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft

    It's been over a decade since Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ran its "Get a Mac" campaign, a series of TV ads featuring a casually dressed man named Mac and a formally dressed man in a suit and tie representing a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) personal computer (PC). The ads ran from 2006 to 2009 and often depicted Apple computers as faster and hipper, while Microsoft's PCs were slow and outdated. Now a piece of history in the tech world, the ad campaign was one of the last times Apple and Microsoft were truly put up against each other for all to see, as the businesses have slightly diverged.

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • Stocks open lower as inflation remains stubbornly high

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock market performance after August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is revealed.

  • These 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks Look Attractive in the Event of Continued Inflation

    The price of gasoline has dropped sharply in recent weeks, bringing a welcome relief to anyone with a car, but the fact remains that gas is still up more than $1.50 per gallon, on average, since the beginning of 2021. It’s been a major driver of inflation. And according to the latest numbers, for August, inflation remains high, at 8.3% annually. Much of that number is driven by increases in food and housing costs – but energy prices are also contributing, and this could, longer-term, be a boon f

  • Golden Ocean Group's (NASDAQ:GOGL) underlying earnings growth outpaced the stellar return generated for shareholders over the past three years

    While Golden Ocean Group Limited ( NASDAQ:GOGL ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Better Buy: Okta vs. Palo Alto Networks

    One is already cashing in on rising cybersecurity demand. The other is struggling to achieve profitability.