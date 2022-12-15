U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

C15 Solutions Continues to Empower Cannabis Businesses with Product Enhancements for 2023

C15 Solutions
·3 min read

Leading tech vendor amplifies its CPG-grade eQMS platform with upgrades that demonstrate the company’s product is “more than just a QMS”

Oakville, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C15 Solutions (C15 or the “Company”), a leading tech vendor to the global cannabis industry, has unveiled various product enhancements to its electronic Quality Management System (eQMS). C15’s enhancements go above and beyond the scope of QMS with a series of developments that began in 2022 and are continuing into 2023.

“The cannabis sector moves quickly and so does the product team at C15. We are constantly solving problems for our customers and sometimes that means innovation outside of traditional QMS functions,” explains Roy Gazdar, Vice President of Product Development at C15 Solutions.

C15’s eQMS is used exclusively by the cannabis industry to reduce the overall cost of quality, reduce the risk of non-compliance with jurisdiction regulations, address deviations and complaints, and automate daily tasks. The Company’s three years of aggregated data demonstrate that customers obtain a return on investment (ROI) between 750-1,000% with multi-state operators saving millions of dollars per year in quality and production costs.

In 2022, the Company began implementing Full Batch-Run workflows to enable governance and control over the batch-run process and provide version history and an audit trail for the Master Batch Record. C15 also enhanced the eQMS with electronic Batch Records to consolidate key information such as sanitation records, Certificate of Analysis (COA), and equipment calibration records. C15’s Automated COA Analysis is an instant pass or fail and is accompanied by a visual trend analysis that facilitates the batch-release process to determine if there is any drift from the target specification.

Gazdar continues, “Over the last year, we have made a series of enhancements to our eQMS platform that supports not only quality assurance, but also production, operations, and even HR. You could say we’ve made our eQMS a genuine ‘Business Organizational Tool’ - which one of our customers recently called it!”

C15’s Enhanced Training Management provides cannabis businesses with role-based curricula, automated grading, and full reporting across the enterprise. The Company also enhanced its Employee Health & Safety system this year, so that all health and safety investigations are kept under one roof.

C15 serves 60% of the top 10 cannabis companies, like Curaleaf, and acts as an internal partner to its customers through a team of dedicated Subject Matter Experts that have a strategic focus on reducing the cost of quality. "Having C15 as our eQMS vendor and industry partner has tremendously benefited our organization," says Nicole Leja, Vice President, Quality Assurance of Curaleaf. "As the cannabis industry evolves and becomes more structured, C15's expanded QMS is now an organization-wide tool, allowing us to keep multiple workflows in one system to maintain efficiency with user training."

C15’s eQMS has been specifically configured for cannabis but brings best practices from other regulated sectors such as the pharmaceutical and consumer-packaged goods industries. In 2023, the Company will be implementing a roadmap for labour planning and expects to deepen its impact on the industry with further enhancements.

About C15 Solutions

C15 Solutions (pronounced see-one-five) is a leading tech vendor to cultivators, processors, and manufacturers of cannabis products around the world. The company delivers a customized eQMS platform for the cannabis sector exclusively. C15 Solutions strictly adheres to all jurisdictional regulations and has a proven track record of isolating and reducing the cost of quality for its customers.


For more information on how C15 Solutions enhances the cannabis industry, please visit https://www.c15solutions.com/.

CONTACT: Sean Samuel C15 Solutions sean.samuel@c15solutions.com Brooke Russell Marigold Marketing & PR brussell@marigoldpr.com


