C21 Investments Announces Q3 Earnings Results

·7 min read

Generated a Fourteenth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Free Cash Flow

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (OTCQX: CXXIF) ("C21" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis company, today announced its interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the third quarter ended October 31, 2022. The Company's Q3 financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). All currency is reported in U.S. dollars.

C21 Investments Logo (CNW Group/C21 Investments Inc.)
C21 Investments Logo (CNW Group/C21 Investments Inc.)

Q3 Financial Highlights (August 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022):

  • Revenue of $7.2 million – up 0.4% sequentially (note - State of Nevada cannabis sales were down 14.7% over the comparative period1)

  • Gross Margin of 54.2% - up 40 basis points sequentially

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of $2.2 million – a 30% EBITDA Margin, in line with the previous three quarters

  • Income from Operations of $1.4 million, $4.6 million year-to-date

  • Net Income of $0.2 million for the quarter; Earnings Per Share of $0.02 year-to-date

  • Cash Flow from Operations of $1.5 million – the 14th consecutive quarter of positive Free Cash Flow; $4.8 million year-to-date

  • Total Liabilities reduced by $1.0 million; $3.3 million year-to-date

Q3 Management and Operational Commentary:

"We are pleased to once again report strong results, generating another profitable bottom-line and positive cash flow quarter, despite continued industry and macro headwinds," stated CEO and President, Sonny Newman. "The Nevada market experienced a 14.7% decline in cannabis sales quarter-over-quarter. However, our stable revenue and high margin profile highlight our ability to mitigate state-level and industry pricing pressures. The recent industry shift to a focus on generating positive cash flow further validates our stated strategy of deleveraging our balance sheet and generating meaningful cash flow. This focus over the past three years has us well positioned to take advantage of strategic opportunities in the current environment that will create value for our shareholders."

C21's Q3 revenue of $7.2 million was up 0.4% sequentially, outperforming Nevada market sales which saw an overall decline of 14.7% in total sales over the same period2. The stability in Q3 sales is attributed to a 5% increase in transaction volume (126,000 total) over the previous quarter and continued ramp of wholesale, offset by a smaller average basket size resulting in 1.5% decline in retail sales.

Gross Margin was 54.2%, up 40 basis points from the previous quarter. The Company generated $2.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA1 – a 30% EBITDA Margin, consistent with the previous three quarters.

C21 reported Q3 Net Income of $0.2 million, $2.4 million year-to-date or $0.02 earnings per share.

Cash Flow from Operations was $1.5 million – the fourteenth consecutive quarter of positive Cash Flow from Operations. Cash Flow from Operations year-to-date was $4.8 million.

Cash at the end of Q3 was $2.3 million, flat from Q2. The Company's senior secured note was reduced by $1.5 million in Q3 and Total Liabilities have been reduced by $3.3 million year-to-date.

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company has paid down its senior secured note by an additional $1.0 million, with $2.5 million outstanding as of December 2, 2022. As well, Silver State has experienced an increase in wholesale demand at the start of Q4, including for the Company's branded Phantom Farms flower.

___________________________________

1 BDSA data - Nevada cannabis sales: https://www.newcannabisventures.com/growth-in-cannabis-sales-remains-weak-in-october/ 

2 See Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Measures:

"Adjusted EBITDA" is supplemental, non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before depreciation and amortization, depreciation and interest in cost of sales, income taxes, and interest. Additionally, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA presented above excludes accretion, loss from discontinued operations, one-time transaction costs and all other non-cash items. The Company has presented "Adjusted EBITDA" because its management believes it is a useful measure for investors when assessing and considering the Company's continuing operations and prospects for the future.  Furthermore, "Adjusted EBITDA" is a commonly used measurement in the financial community when evaluating the market value of similar companies. "Adjusted EBITDA" is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, and these metrics should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the measurement of the Company's performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. "Adjusted EBITDA," as calculated and reconciled in the table above, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other issuers and is not necessarily a measure of the Company's ability to fund its cash needs. Figures have been restated to match current presentation.

Adjusted EBITDA:








Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4


October 31, 2022

  July 31, 2022

April 30, 2022

January 31, 2022

Net Income (Loss)

$  248,507

$  1,857,043

$  306,820

$  (1,031,705)






Interest expenses,
net

98,657

133,455

164,049

206,116

Provision for
Income Taxes

1,154,189

485,152

498,263

948,152

Depreciation and
Amortization

341,782

341,286

341,286

319,445

Depreciation and
Interest in COGS

203,093

203,091

203,092

203,093

EBITDA

$  2,046,228

$  3,020,027

$  1,513,510

$  645,101

Change in fair value
of derivative
liabilities

(127,813)

(629,500)

-

(315,973)

Share based
compensation

31,788

54,064

102,786

44,902

Loss from
discontinued
operations

(11,154)

(344,554)

730,325

1,914,577

One-time special
project costs

206,459

89,331

50,000

-

Other gain/loss

13,173

21,972

(4,146)

29,268

 Adjusted EBITDA

$  2,158,681

$  2,211,340

$  2,392,475

$  2,317,905











Q3 Balance Sheet Summary:


Q3

Q2

Q4





                                     (US$)

October 31, 2022

July 31, 2022

January 31, 2022

Assets




Cash

2,309,792

2,341,411

3,067,983

Inventory

5,549,227

5,415,090

4,054,473

Other current

2,744,537

2,679,473

3,162,018

Current Assets

10,603,556

10,435,974

10,284,474

Fixed Assets / Goodwill / Intangibles

50,680,881

51,267,819

51,569,000

Total Assets

61,284,437

61,703,793

61,853,474





Liabilities




Accounts payable

2,387,890

2,614,216

2,508,869

Promissory note – current portion

3,546,667

5,066,667

6,080,000

Income taxes payable

6,336,322

5,182,133

3,658,162

Other notes, current lease etc.

2,233,596

2,396,363

2,481,519

Current Liabilities

14,504,475

15,259,379

14,728,550

Lease liabilities

8,660,493

8,760,577

8,953,425

Promissory note

-

-

2,026,667

Derivative liability and other

466,302

366,500

1,161,640

Total Liabilities

23,611,270

24,616,275

26,870,282





Shareholders' Equity

37,673,167

37,087,518

34,983,192

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

61,284,437

61,703,793

61,853,474





 

Q3 Financial Summary: 

 





Q3

Q2


 (US$)

October 31, 2022

July 31, 2022


Revenue

 

7,207,404

7,175,493


Cost of Sales

3,303,066

3,316,161


Gross Profit  

                                                          Gross

3,904,338

54.2%

3,859,332

53.8%


Total Expenses

2,528,779

2,335,764


Income (Loss) from Operations

1,375,559

1,512,489


Net Income (Loss)

                                GAAP Earnings Per Share  

248,507

0.00

1,857,043

0.02


Adjusted EBITDA1

                                             EBITDA Margin%

 

2,158,681

29.9%

2,211,340

30.8%


___________________________

About C21 Investments Inc.

C21 Investments Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The Company is focused on value creation through the disciplined acquisition and integration of core retail, manufacturing, and distribution assets in strategic markets, leveraging industry-leading retail revenues with high-growth potential multi-market branded consumer packaged goods. The Company owns Silver State Relief and Silver State Cultivation in Nevada, including legacy Oregon brands Phantom Farms, Hood Oil and Eco Firma Farms. These brands produce and distribute a broad range of THC and CBD products from cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, cannabis oil, vaporizer cartridges and edibles. Based in Vancouver, Canada, additional information on C21 can be found at www.sedar.com and www.cxxi.ca.

Cautionary Statement:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's positioning to act on strategic opportunities in the current industry environment and the Company's continued ability to mitigate state-level and industry pricing pressures.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including, without limitation, the ability of the Company's management to execute its business strategy, objectives and plans.  Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties arising from general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE C21 Investments Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c3999.html

