U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.18
    +49.21 (+1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,336.84
    +306.73 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,886.60
    +216.64 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.64
    +19.28 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.39
    +0.49 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.90
    +35.30 (+1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.47 (+2.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    -0.0170 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2303
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.2400
    -0.1440 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,464.15
    -928.71 (-3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    600.06
    +2.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,511.57
    -55.27 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

C2A Security named Cybersecurity Technology Breakthrough of the Year in the Automotive IQ Awards

PR Newswire
·2 min read

The company's flagship product, EVSec Platform is being recognized as an innovation and is the first DevSecOps platform suitable for the needs of the automotive industry

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2A Security, the only DevSecOps Platform for automotive, announced today it has been recognized as a winner in the Automotive IQPC Automotive Cybersecurity Conference Awards as the Cybersecurity Technology Breakthrough of the Year.

Cybersecurity in the automotive industry has been a topic of discussion as regulations worldwide are empowering OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers' approach to the subject. Where cybersecurity was once a single layer applied to the whole infrastructure, regulation is now requiring comprehensive integration, visibility, and risk management throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle.

C2A Security is the first DevSecOps Platform provider that addresses the specific needs of car makers and mobility companies. C2A Security's flagship product, EVSec Platform helps automotive companies remain competitive and provide more business value in the software-defined vehicle era, supporting the security lifecycle from development to operations and back, and automating the process of complying with cybersecurity standards and regulations. Using the EVSec Platform, C2A Security's customers get an efficient and streamlined security process, managing software at scale while overcoming the shortage of professional cyber experts, reducing costs, and shortening the time to deployment.

C2A Security exhibited at the Automotive Cybersecurity Detroit event in Ann Arbor this week, meeting with customers and partners. The keynotes from Ford, S&P Global, Bosch, and others were a further testament to the increased demand we're seeing in the market. The shortage of skilled cybersecurity engineers, coupled with the need for an automated TARA tool for continuous risk management is at the core of what the automotive industry is facing. EVSec Platform is perfectly aligned to empower OEMs and Tier 1 companies to remain competitive and build trust in the market.

"As regulations emphasize the necessity of cybersecurity tools and methodologies in our industry, this recognition only strengthens our mission - of transforming security from a limitation to a business value multiplier," said Roy Fridman, CEO of C2A Security. "We are honored to be recognized by Automotive IQ, continuing to work with our customers and partners  OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers to help them keep up with regulations around cybersecurity in the automotive sphere."

About C2A Security

C2A Security provides automated cybersecurity solutions to enable the connected, autonomous, and electric mobility revolution. C2A Security's flagship product EVSec is a DevSecOps platform, that helps automotive companies remain competitive and increase the business value to their customers in the software-defined vehicle era, supporting the security lifecycle from development to operations and back. Using EVSec, C2A's customers get efficient and streamlined cybersecurity, managing software at scale while overcoming the shortage of professional cyber experts, and complying with all new regulations in an automated way.

Contact
Shahni Ben-Haim
shahni@shahnibenhaim.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c2a-security-named-cybersecurity-technology-breakthrough-of-the-year-in-the-automotive-iq-awards-301779921.html

SOURCE C2A

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • Snap launches enterprise division to help businesses build AR features

    Snap Inc, owner of photo messaging app Snapchat, launched a new division on Thursday that will help other companies build augmented reality features for their websites or apps. The division called AR Enterprise Services (ARES) marks the first time Snap will sell to business customers its AR technology, which can enhance photos and videos of the real world with computerized images, said Jill Popelka, head of ARES, in an interview. Advancing the field of AR has been a focus at Snap in recent years and it says over 250 million people engage with AR every day on Snapchat, which originally became popular among young users for photo filters that could add whimsical elements such as bunny ears.

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hindenburg shorts Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block, shares plunge

    Shares of Block slid 20% to $57.85 in premarket trading following the report. "Our 2-year investigation has concluded that Block has systematically taken advantage of the demographics it claims to be helping," the short seller said in a note published on its website. Block did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • EV Truckmaker Shuns Tesla's Business Model And Is Getting Into The Dealership Game. Here's Why

    Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) has launched a new Certified Dealer Program, an initiative to develop an official network of verified dealers. The company has engaged Kingsburg Truck Center, a work truck dealer headquartered in Kingsburg, California, as its first certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer in California. As part of the new program, Workhorse has established a training program that provides dealers with both hands-on and online training, including technical sales training. "The lau

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • Coinbase Stock Collapses As SEC Gets Aggressive

    The SEC sent a Wells Notice to Coinbase, warning enforcement action may be coming. COIN stock dives. Tron Foundation, eight celebrities charged.

  • A TikTok ban would mean losing more than viral dance videos

    A ban on TikTok could have implications for free speech, creators, advertisers, and even politicians.

  • Warren Buffett Backed EV Maker BYD Reduces Shifts At Two China EV Plants

    BYD Co, Ltd (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) has reduced shifts at two auto assembly plants in China, signifying weaker demand in the largest auto market. The Warren Buffett-backed company asked some workers at its Xian plant, its biggest manufacturing hub, to work only four days a week in a factory running two eight-hour shifts per day, Reuters reports citing familiar sources and an internal memo. The Xian plant produces BYD's top-selling Song and Qin EV sedans. Also Read: Warren Buffett Backed BYD Sh

  • U.S. judge narrows shareholder lawsuit against Alibaba

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Chinese e-commerce giant founded by Jack Ma, must face claims it defrauded shareholders about its alleged monopolistic practices, but dismissed claims over a shelved initial public offering for its Ant Group affiliate. In a 31-page decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan also dismissed all claims against the billionaire Ma, including for insider trading. Shareholders accused Alibaba of concealing regulatory concerns about an IPO for Ant, which operated the Alipay mobile payment platform and in which Alibaba had a 33% stake, before China blocked the potential $37 billion offering in 2020.

  • Amazon is doubling down on its Fire TV business, adding newer, cheaper models

    Amazon is doubling down on its Fire TV business.

  • Delta Move Is Bad News For Southwest, United Airlines Passengers

    Airfare prices move up and down based on two major things -- passenger demand and the cost of actually flying the plane. Domestic air travel traffic for 2022 rose 10.9% compared to the prior year. The nation's air traffic in 2022 was at 79.6% of the full-year 2019 level.

  • [video]How Much Do You Really Need to Retire?

    Just how much do you need to retire comfortably? $1 million? $5 million $10 million? Don't let the pundits on TV scare you with their big numbers.

  • Energy stocks: Investors selling might be 'overreacting,' says strategist

    Energy stocks are off to a bumpy start this year, but their recent sell-off may be overdone, says one strategist.