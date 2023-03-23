C2A Security named Cybersecurity Technology Breakthrough of the Year in the Automotive IQ Awards

The company's flagship product, EVSec Platform is being recognized as an innovation and is the first DevSecOps platform suitable for the needs of the automotive industry

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2A Security , the only DevSecOps Platform for automotive, announced today it has been recognized as a winner in the Automotive IQPC Automotive Cybersecurity Conference Awards as the Cybersecurity Technology Breakthrough of the Year.

Cybersecurity in the automotive industry has been a topic of discussion as regulations worldwide are empowering OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers' approach to the subject. Where cybersecurity was once a single layer applied to the whole infrastructure, regulation is now requiring comprehensive integration, visibility, and risk management throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle.

C2A Security is the first DevSecOps Platform provider that addresses the specific needs of car makers and mobility companies. C2A Security's flagship product, EVSec Platform helps automotive companies remain competitive and provide more business value in the software-defined vehicle era, supporting the security lifecycle from development to operations and back, and automating the process of complying with cybersecurity standards and regulations. Using the EVSec Platform, C2A Security's customers get an efficient and streamlined security process, managing software at scale while overcoming the shortage of professional cyber experts, reducing costs, and shortening the time to deployment.

C2A Security exhibited at the Automotive Cybersecurity Detroit event in Ann Arbor this week, meeting with customers and partners. The keynotes from Ford, S&P Global, Bosch, and others were a further testament to the increased demand we're seeing in the market. The shortage of skilled cybersecurity engineers, coupled with the need for an automated TARA tool for continuous risk management is at the core of what the automotive industry is facing. EVSec Platform is perfectly aligned to empower OEMs and Tier 1 companies to remain competitive and build trust in the market.

"As regulations emphasize the necessity of cybersecurity tools and methodologies in our industry, this recognition only strengthens our mission - of transforming security from a limitation to a business value multiplier," said Roy Fridman, CEO of C2A Security. "We are honored to be recognized by Automotive IQ, continuing to work with our customers and partners OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers to help them keep up with regulations around cybersecurity in the automotive sphere."

C2A Security provides automated cybersecurity solutions to enable the connected, autonomous, and electric mobility revolution. C2A Security's flagship product EVSec is a DevSecOps platform, that helps automotive companies remain competitive and increase the business value to their customers in the software-defined vehicle era, supporting the security lifecycle from development to operations and back. Using EVSec, C2A's customers get efficient and streamlined cybersecurity, managing software at scale while overcoming the shortage of professional cyber experts, and complying with all new regulations in an automated way.

