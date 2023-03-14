U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

C2C GLOBAL, THE LARGEST ONLINE GOOGLE CLOUD COMMUNITY, ADDS FOUR NEW SERVICE PROVIDERS TO ITS GROWING PARTNER ROSTER

·3 min read

Aible, Connected-Stories, Snorkel AI and Tinyclues Partner With C2C Global to Engage with Google Cloud Customers 

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2C Global, the largest independent worldwide community of Google Cloud users, announced today that it has entered new partnerships with four independent service vendors (ISVs): enterprise AI solution provider Aible; AI powered creative management platform Connected-Stories; AI app developer Snorkel AI and CRM marketing technology solution Tinyclues. The partnerships will allow the ISVs to further connect with Google Cloud customers within the C2C Global community.

C2C Global: The Google Cloud Customer Community

"As our community grows in both numbers and areas of focus, we are constantly looking at ways in which we can bring on new partners, expand our offerings and generate connectivity among Google Cloud users," said C2C President Josh Berman. "The addition of these four extraordinary companies to C2C Global will bolster the type of services we provide to our engaged Google Cloud community."

While each of the four new ISVs have different remits and specialties, they all recognize the C2C community as the most sought after space for Google Cloud customers to find connections, generate leads, and expand their relationships with customers and Googlers. Each ISV will be able to immerse themselves in the C2C community to help increase their brand visibility and highlight their messaging and successful customer stories.

About the new C2C ISV Partners

Aible

Aible is the leader in generating business impact from AI in less than 30 days and helps teams go from raw data to business value with solutions for customer acquisition, churn prevention, demand prediction, preventative maintenance, and more. The solution helps business users, IT and data teams identify valuable data with automated data validation, enables collaborative open-world exploration of data, and delivers AI recommendations in enterprise applications to help teams achieve business goals while considering unique business circumstances and changing market conditions. All analysis is conducted in the customers own GCP project, in their own BigQuery instance, and native Looker dashboards can be auto generated with a click. See real-world case studies at www.aible.com/casestudies.

Connected-Stories

Connected-Stories is a cloud-native global tech company responsible for the development of NEXT- a creative management tool that enhances video creative to capture consumer attention through scaled personalization and unconventional ad formats.The AI-assisted end-to-end platform makes video content more personalized through automation, personalization, and measurement, while bridging the gap between advertising media and creative. For more information visit www.connected-stories.com

Snorkel AI

Founded by a team spun out of the Stanford AI Lab, Snorkel AI makes AI application development fast and practical by unlocking the power of machine learning without the bottleneck of manually-labeled training data. Snorkel Flow is the first data-centric AI platform powered by programmatic labeling. For more information please visit: https://www.snorkel.ai/ or follow @SnorkelAI.

Tinyclues

Tinyclues is a CRM Marketing Technology solution powered by sophisticated machine learning and packaged for marketers. Tinyclues' best-of-breed AI analyzes the breadth of partners' first-party data so that CRM teams can easily identify buying intent across categories and product offerings and build campaigns in minutes. The solution fills a major intelligence gap that exists in most MarTech stacks today.

About C2C

At C2C Global, our mission is to bring together people from every corner of the Google Cloud universe to connect, learn, and shape the future of the cloud. We provide a place for Google Cloud users to start collaborating in real-time with other cloud-minded, future-focused peers from across the globe. Our community members can tap into insights from leading experts in the field and learn from each other on the topics that matter most to them through articles, webinars and in-person events.

CONTACT: Paul Chronister, paulc@mbooth.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c2c-global-the-largest-online-google-cloud-community-adds-four-new-service-providers-to-its-growing-partner-roster-301770581.html

SOURCE C2C Global

