U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,970.04
    -42.28 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.92
    -336.99 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,394.94
    -195.46 (-1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.49
    -17.61 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.45
    +1.06 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.00
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.74
    -0.57 (-2.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9490
    +0.0700 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1942
    -0.0076 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4060
    +1.7550 (+1.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,162.05
    -774.35 (-3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.93
    -16.12 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     

C2C Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

C2C Gold Corp.
·4 min read
C2C Gold Corp.
C2C Gold Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC, OTCQB: CTCGF) (“C2C Gold” or the “Company”) announces a non-brokered private placement of 10,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$500,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Units will be offered by way of the “listed issuer” exemption under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada with the exception of Quebec. A potential investor resident in Canada (except Quebec) is not required to be an “accredited investor” under applicable Canadian securities laws to participate in the Offering. The securities forming part of the Units are expected to be immediately freely tradeable under applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in Canada.

The proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for advancing exploration at the Company’s Newfoundland projects and general working capital purposes.

The closing of the Offering may occur in one or more tranches with the final tranche expected to occur on or before April 10, 2023 and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

An offering document related to the Offering will be filed and accessible under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and at the Company’s website at www.c2cgold.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Company will not be proceeding with the offering announced on January 12, 2023.

About C2C Gold Corp.

C2C Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in Canada’s Newfoundland. C2C Gold holds one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and through the acquisition of The Rock Gold Corp., now includes numerous projects lying along the major gold bearing crustal scale structural zones. C2C Gold’s portfolio covers a pipeline of projects from early exploration stage through drill-ready with known gold occurrences. C2C Gold also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

For additional information:

Peter Bures
Chief Executive Officer
(833) 888-2862
info@c2cgold.com
www.c2cgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expected”, “will be”, “anticipated”, “may”, “are subject to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the closing of the Offering and the proposed use of funds. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Buy This Utility Stock. It Should Thrive as America Goes Electric.

    With a cheap stock, strong prospects, and a decent dividend, the Ohio-based utility looks like a good bet for long-term investors.

  • After Intel’s Dividend Cut, These Stocks Could Be Next

    We screened the 115 S&P 500 companies with expected 2023 dividend payout ratios above 50% to find potential dividend cuts.

  • Cathie Wood Just Bought a Massive Share In This Company

    Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood significantly upped her company's stake in Coinbase this week. Ark bought 213,519 shares of Coinbase worth about $13 million on Feb. 22 across her company's funds. Coinbase is the seventh biggest holding in the ARK Innovation ETF.

  • Warnings of a Stock Market Bubble Finally Prove Too Much for S&P 500

    (Bloomberg) -- Wagering on the stock market bounce was always a long shot. Now it looks like a sucker’s bet.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar PeaksWhile the reemergence of hotter-than-foreca

  • Millennials Are Trading Like Crazy — Here's What They're Buying

    Millennials are in the driver's seat when it comes to trading. And they're betting big on a handful of favorite S&P 500 stocks.

  • Buy the Dip in Johnson & Johnson and Its Near-3% Dividend Yield

    Johnson & Johnson stock has fallen in seven straight weeks, trades at less than 15 times earnings and pays a near-3% dividend yield. Plus, support is nearby.

  • 3 Stocks Growing Their Dividends By 10% or More

    Companies that grow their dividends at a fast pace usually signal strong business momentum as well as bright outlook. Below, we will discuss the prospects of three companies that have recently raised their dividends by 10% or more. Founded in 1925, NextEra Energy is an electric utility with three operating segments, namely Florida Power & Light, NextEra Energy Resources and Gulf Power.

  • Barclays Says These 2 Automotive Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now

    Let’s take a look at the automotive industry, which is undergoing a dramatic transformation. We’re in the middle of a shift from traditional combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles, and at the same time the industry is also introducing new technologies – such AI, driver assistance, and improved sensors – into the cars we drive. In a recent report from UK banking giant Barclays, analyst Dan Levy notes that “Auto companies must balance two clocks – the ‘near’ (i.e. cycle) and the ‘far’ (i.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks slide after hotter-than-expected key inflation print

    U.S. stocks tumbled Friday after the Federal Reserve's most closely watched inflation measure came in stronger than expected, in another sign that price pressures have become sticky into 2023.

  • Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Energy Transfer LP (ET): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • At-home Covid test maker falls into Chapter 11 bankruptcy

    Delays in winning emergency use authorization for a combined Covid-flu test — making the company miss the start of the 2022-23 flu season — takes part of the blame, the company says.

  • Companies Shrink Dividends as Executives Shift Gears on Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Faced with declining earnings and heavy debt loads, companies are reducing dividend payments to shareholders to improve the health of their balance sheets. Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally En

  • The bond market’s worst-case scenario isn’t a Fed rate of 6%. It’s this.

    A doomsday scenario for bonds in 2023 would be if U.S. inflation turns higher, says Jason England, global bond portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • El-Erian Says Market Doubts Fed Can Hit Its 2% Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian says the financial markets are starting to doubt whether the Federal Reserve can bring inflation down to its 2% target.Most Read from BloombergChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedThe World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar Peaks

  • Stocks Crushed As Inflation Spike Lifts Bets On 50 Basis Point Fed Rate Hike; 10-Year Yields Test 4%

    Another hot inflation print has Wall Street re-setting their Fed rate projections, with stocks trading deeply in the red.

  • Bond strategists ratchet up U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters Poll

    Bond strategists have boosted their U.S. benchmark Treasury yield forecasts only a month after taking an axe to them, as the chances of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve this year have faded, a Reuters poll showed. Bond market trading often gets reflected in subsequent yield forecasts, but such abrupt changes of direction in just a couple of months in a survey that tends to capture incremental change underscores the potential for volatility this year. It also shows how concerned market strategists have become about the likelihood the decline in U.S. inflation - it has dropped sharply from multi-decade peaks last year - may stall at a level well above the Fed's 2% target.

  • NVIDIA Stock Sees Composite Rating Rise To 96 After Earnings

    NVIDIA saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 96 Friday, up from 84 the day before. Coupled with a Relative Strength of 94. The upgrade means the stock is now outperforming 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength.

  • 3M (MMM) Down 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

    3M (MMM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Many CDs are paying way more than they used to (think upwards of 4%-4.5%), but should you take one out?

    If you’re on the hunt for a safe place to park your money with a guaranteed return of sometimes 4% or more,  you may want to consider a certificate of deposit. Also known as a CD, this savings vehicle pays a fixed interest rate for a set period of time. While earning that interest rate may sound appealing, it’s important to note that CDs effectively tie your money up for anywhere from a few months to several years, and withdrawing cash from one before it matures can result in a cumbersome penalty fee.