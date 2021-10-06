U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,282.25
    -51.75 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,834.00
    -349.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,454.25
    -201.00 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.20
    -31.30 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.53
    -0.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.70
    -8.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0056 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.67
    +0.71 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4750
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,480.94
    +1,351.47 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,248.55
    +31.19 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,951.46
    -125.64 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

C2C Gold Identifies Drill-Ready Gold Targets at its Barrens Lake Property, Newfoundland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
C2C Gold Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB:CTCGF) (the “Company” or “C2C”) is pleased to announce the identification of multiple drill-ready gold targets from its 2021 soil sampling program, the first comprehensive gold exploration program to date, at the Barrens Lake property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. Highlights include:

  • Numerous strong gold-in-soil anomalies located in two Barrens Lake grids;

  • Five distinct anomalies measuring at least 0.9 km up to 1.9 km in maximum direction (strike);

  • Over 3,000 soil samples cover less than 10% of the Barrens Lake project area;

Exploration activity continues across the Company’s 1,261 km2 land package. Soil and rock sampling, mapping, prospecting, aeromagnetic VLF-EM airborne and LIDAR (light detection remote sensing) surveys, and GT Probe results will be released after the results are received and interpreted.

All soil sample results are returned from Barrens Lake and will be integrated with GT Probe sampling results and airborne geophysics and LIDAR data. Soil sample results are pending from the Millertown property and the south part of the Badger property. C2C has reviewed historical data with our Buchans Resources Limited joint venture partners and arranged for aeromagnetic VLF-EM airborne and LIDAR coverage over the South Tally and Lake Douglas joint venture properties. The Lake Douglas property has been prioritized for prospecting, rock sampling, and mapping to define drill targets.

To view maps of the Barrens Lake soil sample results, please visit: https://bit.ly/3uDkzX5

Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer of C2C Gold, states “We are very pleased with this first set of soil samples from the Barrens Lake project. As much of the area is covered by glacial till, it is important to conduct a first pass soil sample collection program. This important step has enabled C2C to identify drill-ready targets to advance our exploration programs in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Barrens Lake Property
At the Barrens Lake property, a total of 3,143 soil samples were collected over four grids, A-D, with line spacing ranging from 100 m to 300 m and samples collected every 25 m. Gold values in soil samples ranged from below detection (<0.5 ppb) to 1,234 ppb gold, with two samples assaying greater than 1,000 ppb gold and 100 samples assaying greater than 19.9 ppb gold. A total of 166 samples returned greater than 14.1 ppb gold (95th percentile). Arsenic and antimony are coincident with gold-in-soil anomalies where concentrations of these pathfinder elements are elevated. Notably, a number of the gold anomalies defined at Barrens Lake remain open to expansion as they trend off the edge of the sampling grids. Additional soil sampling will define the limits of these open-ended anomalies.

Observations from the soil sampling program indicate the anomalies generally trend to the northeast, parallel to regional structural fabrics. A percentage of the interpreted anomalies exhibit north-south and east-west trends suggestive of secondary structures. The distribution of gold-in-soil anomalies at Barrens Lake correlates with C2C’s Structural Geology Study (see news release July 14, 2021) which places the Barrens Lake property within a 50 km-long, NNE-trending system of tight regional folds oblique to thrust faults in a region between the RIL and the Valentine Lake Shear Zone.

Analytical Methods and Laboratory
Soil samples are collected by GroundTruth Exploration. QA/QC procedures include inserting field duplicates every 50 samples and taking photos of the sample site. Soil samples are prepared for analysis by Eastern Analytical Ltd., based in Springdale, Newfoundland. The pulp sample is shipped to Bureau Veritas, Vancouver, British Columbia for final analysis using analytical package AQ201. All samples are subject to aqua regia digestion and ICP-ES/MS for 35 elements.

C2C Gold Corp. gratefully acknowledges the Newfoundland and Labrador Ministry of Natural Resources financial support of C2C’s 2021 exploration program on the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake properties through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

Technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris Buchanan, P.Geo., Chief Geologist for C2C Gold Corp., and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About C2C Gold Corp.
C2C is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company controls 1,261 km2, one of the largest land positions on the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, including the Badger, Millertown, Barrens Lake, South Tally, and Lake Douglas projects with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. C2C also holds a portfolio of projects within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

For additional information:
Lori Walton, Chief Executive Officer
(833) 888-2862
info@c2cgold.com
www.c2cgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expected”, “will be”, “anticipated”, “may” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: the structure of the Option; the exercise of the Option; and the completion of the Joint Venture. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • The next financial crisis is fast approaching

    Central banks need to prepare because global stock markets and real estate are overvalued, while leverage is near record levels for households, corporations, banks and governments.

  • Dow Jones Futures Tumble: Look For This Market Rally Signal; Google, Datadog Lead 9 Stocks To Watch

    Futures tumbled, with the market rally still not flashing this signal. Watch Google and Datadog. Palantir soared an Army contract.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • 11 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best stocks for long-term growth. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks for Long Term Growth. As the economy recovers post COVID-19, many investors see the surge in consumer spending and the expansion of the digital economy […]

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • Palantir, Shiba Inu, Apple, American Airlines: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    Futures are pointing to a fresh selloff on Wall Street, as bond yields extend rises and energy prices soar. The data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Facebook shares ticked 1.6% lower premarket after the company spent a day in the headlines amid a whistleblower’s testimony on Capitol Hill and a widespread outage of its services.

  • Futures, Stocks Fall With Bonds on Inflation Worry: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures fell with stocks as surging energy prices stoked inflationary pressures ahead of a key U.S. employment report. Treasury yields extended an advance.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenS&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined, with tech giants such as Apple Inc.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.