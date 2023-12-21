Juho Parkkinen, SVP & CFO of C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI), sold 6,198 shares of the company on December 20, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. C3.ai Inc is a technology company that provides software applications for enterprise AI, IoT, and big data analytics across various industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,402 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for C3.ai Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

C3.ai Inc CFO Juho Parkkinen Sells 6,198 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of C3.ai Inc were trading at $30.74, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.505 billion.

With the stock price at $30.74 and the GuruFocus Value at $29.07, C3.ai Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.06, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

