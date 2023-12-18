C3.ai, Inc.'s (NYSE:AI) P/S Still Appears To Be Reasonable

C3.ai, Inc.'s (NYSE:AI) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 13.1x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the Software industry in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios below 4.4x and even P/S below 1.8x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

How C3.ai Has Been Performing

C3.ai could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to undergo a reversal of fortunes, which has elevated the P/S ratio. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as C3.ai's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 5.5% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 73% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 23% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 17% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that C3.ai's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What Does C3.ai's P/S Mean For Investors?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our look into C3.ai shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident future revenues aren't under threat. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 3 warning signs for C3.ai (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

