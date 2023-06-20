C3.ai's Revenue Growth Potential Positions It for Success

C3.ai (AI, Financial), a leading enterprise generative AI company, has emerged as one of the top-performing tech stocks of the year, with a remarkable 292.95% increase in its stock price, as of this writing. Despite experiencing modest growth in the previous year, C3.ai's stock has been remarkably upward throughout 2023.

The company is well positioned for significant growth in the future, thanks to its expansive market potential. Investors can anticipate the company gaining even greater momentum as it continues to capitalize on this flourishing industry.





Furthermore, C3.ai is implementing strategic changes to its business model that are proving advantageous for the company. These modifications aim to enhance its competitive position and capture a larger share of the generative AI market.

Consequently, investors are being generously rewarded by the markets, and this favorable situation is expected to persist for the foreseeable future.

Impact of pricing model transition





C3.ai underwent a significant pricing model change, shifting from a subscription-based model to a consumption-based model in September 2022. This alteration has positively affected the company, resulting in shorter sales cycles and increased accessibility for potential clients.

The adoption of a consumption-based approach by C3.ai has made its services more affordable and adaptable to customer needs. This change reduced the entry cost for businesses to engage with C3.ai and enhanced operational efficiency.

The adjustment in the pricing model aligns perfectly with present market trends and customer preferences. Many businesses today prefer consumption-based pricing due to its flexibility and scalability. C3.ai's ability to adapt to this demand has favored the company, attracting customers from diverse industries.

While C3.ai experienced modest growth in fiscal 2023 due to the transition, the company expects to achieve higher growth rates in the latter half of the current fiscal year. As the consumption-based model gains critical mass, C3.ai expects an acceleration in revenue. The transition has allowed C3.ai to secure more deals without lengthy negotiations or long-term contracts, further contributing to growth.

Customers now have easier access to C3.ai's AI enterprise software solutions, as they only need to pay for services based on usage. This lowered entry barrier has resulted in significant progress for the company. Notably, C3.ai struck 43 customer agreements last quarter, a substantial increase of 59% compared to the previous year. The company's sales pipeline has also doubled regarding qualified opportunities expected to be closed within the next 12 months.

As C3.ai enters the second phase of its transition, the company foresees increasing adoption of its consumption-based model through new customer deals. In the following phase, starting after a year, the company foresees a significant improvement in revenue growth as a considerable portion of customers is expected to have embraced this model.

The future is bright





While C3.ai experienced slower growth in the previous fiscal year, the current fiscal year holds promise for the company's performance.

C3.ai anticipates significant improvements in revenue for the current quarter, projecting a 9% increase compared to the same period last year, amounting to $71.2 million. Moreover, the company expects growth to accelerate throughout the year, evident from its full-year revenue forecast of $295 million to $320 million. This projection represents a 15% increase at the midpoint compared to fiscal 2023.

To justify its valuation, C3.ai recognizes the need to deliver faster growth. Encouragingly, analysts expect the company's growth to gain momentum in the coming fiscal years, indicating a positive outlook for C3.ai's performance.

Another noteworthy development is C3.ai's non-GAAP (adjusted) expected profitability. The company aims to achieve this milestone by fiscal 2025, indicating its commitment to improving its financial performance and delivering value to investors.

Overall, while C3.ai faced slower growth in the previous fiscal year, the company's projections for the current fiscal year and beyond suggest a positive trajectory, potentially justifying its valuation and offering prospects for profitability in the future.

Growth and valuation concerns





While C3.ai's revenue for the full fiscal year 2023 increased by 6% to $266.8 million, the growth rate has slowed compared to previous years. The company's decision to replace its subscription plans with consumption-based fees and macroeconomic headwinds contributed to this slowdown. C3.ai's management has a history of overpromising and underdelivering, which has affected investor confidence. Additionally, the company's gross margins have been shrinking, partly due to intense competition in the AI services market.

C3.ai anticipates a conservative increase in revenue for both the fiscal first quarter and the full year of 2024. However, given the company's past performance, skepticism remains regarding its ability to meet these projections. While lower than its all-time high, the stock's current valuation remains high relative to projected sales for the fiscal year 2024.

Takeaway





C3.ai has effectively positioned itself to capitalize on the significant revenue opportunity within the AI software market. With its strategic changes, the company is making all the right moves to maximize its potential. These positive trends bode well for investors, as they could experience further growth and upside, not only in the current year but also in the future.

C3.ai operates in the promising generative AI industry, which holds immense potential. The company's strategic adjustments, including the transition to a consumption-based pricing model, indicate a proactive approach to adapt to market demands and improve accessibility for customers.

While it is important to approach investments cautiously and consider recent performance, market response, and valuation concerns, C3.ai's endeavors to align with industry trends and address potential uncertainties should not be overlooked. With careful evaluation of the company's prospects, investors may find opportunities for growth and success in the evolving generative AI landscape.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

