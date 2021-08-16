NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mission of the C3 Global Services and IKG Global Consultants strategic partnership is to develop an exchange that focuses on international businesses and academic institutions interested in creating new healthcare relationships in global markets.

During the current pandemic, it is the duty of individuals and business owners to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The C3 Summit and IKG Global Consultants, a 2017 award winning company and an advocate for Duty of Care, fully support this directive.

C3 and IKG's first endeavor will be working with PhoneSoap, the leader in UV disinfection with products proven to kill 99.9% of germs. Testing was conducted in a laboratory setting on actual phones, Apple watch, headphones, credit cards, and keys with Salmonella, E. coli, MRSA, H1N1, Coronavirus 229E, Staphylococcus, Rhinovirus, Rotavirus. Real world results may vary depending on size, shape, and material of phone or phone case. For more information, click here.

This venture will allow PhoneSoap to expand into the international market, creating unique and valuable opportunities for businesses and academic institutions and helping reduce the spread of infectious disease around the world.

Ransel Potter, C3 Founder and Managing Partner believes by forging new partnerships, strengthening existing ones, and exchanging best healthcare practices in the international arena, C3, IKG, and PhoneSoap offer unparalleled business opportunities for partners across the globe.

Contact:

Mr. Ransel Potter

C3 Global Group

Ph: (917) 742-9941

Ms. Iram Kirmani

IKG Global Consultants

69 Hillside Avenue

Allendale, New Jersey 07401

Ph: (201) 887-0857

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c3-global-services--ikg-global-consultants-form-strategic-partnership-to-promote-healthcare-education-and-exports-301355859.html

SOURCE C3 Summit International