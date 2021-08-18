U.S. markets closed

C3 Integrated Solutions Ranks No. 1225 - and 34th in IT Management - on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List

·2 min read

Three-Year Revenue Growth of 393% Lands Arlington-based IT Firm in Prestigious List for Second Year in a Row

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that C3 Integrated Solutions has again been named to its annual Inc. 5000 list, ranking as No. 1225 of the fastest growing private companies, and the 34th fastest growing IT Management company in the U.S. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

C3 Integrated Solutions Named No. 1225 in Inc. 5000 List for 2021 (PRNewsfoto/C3 Integrated Solutions)
C3 Integrated Solutions Named No. 1225 in Inc. 5000 List for 2021 (PRNewsfoto/C3 Integrated Solutions)

C3 Integrated Solutions is a full-service IT provider that specializes in securing our nation's Defense Industrial Base through cloud-based solutions and industry leading partners. C3 is a provider of Microsoft Government Cloud solutions including Microsoft 365 GCC, GCC High and AzureGov, and specializes in helping clients achieve CMMC and NIST 800-171 compliance by providing MSP, security and Microsoft 365 integration services. C3 offers an award-winning, tailored approach to each client, regardless of size and across a variety of industries.

"We're thrilled to be named to this prestigious list for a second year, and very pleased that our ranking increased to the top 25% of all companies across the U.S.," stated Co-Founder and President, Bill Wootton. "Its been a tumultuous year for everyone, and we credit our amazing team and their dedication to supporting our clients, in particular those in the defense contracting base, with the highest quality IT and cyber security services."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

C3 Integrated Solutions is a full-service IT provider specializing in securing our nation&#x002019;s Defense Industrial Base through cloud-based solutions and industry leading partners, including Microsoft 365 GCC, GCC High and AzureGov. We help DoD contractors achieve NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance with our CMMC Readiness Program, featuring a step-by-step process that incrementally adds functionality to cybersecurity environments. No matter where you are on your journey to CMMC compliance, C3 can help (PRNewsfoto/C3 Integrated Solutions)
C3 Integrated Solutions is a full-service IT provider specializing in securing our nation's Defense Industrial Base through cloud-based solutions and industry leading partners, including Microsoft 365 GCC, GCC High and AzureGov. We help DoD contractors achieve NIST 800-171 and CMMC compliance with our CMMC Readiness Program, featuring a step-by-step process that incrementally adds functionality to cybersecurity environments. No matter where you are on your journey to CMMC compliance, C3 can help
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c3-integrated-solutions-ranks-no-1225--and-34th-in-it-management--on-the-2021-inc-5000-list-301357497.html

SOURCE C3 Integrated Solutions

