U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.65
    -0.77 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.60
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.24 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1629
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0320
    -0.2970 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,593.18
    -3,306.18 (-5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,483.31
    -51.33 (-3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

C3 Metals Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Private Placement to C$18 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal private placement.

The underwriters have agreed to purchase 94,736,900 common shares (the "Shares") on a bought deal private placement basis (the "Offering"). The Shares will be sold at a price of C$0.19 per Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$18,000,011.

The Company has also granted the underwriters an option to cover over-allotments (the "Underwriters' Option"), which will allow the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 15,789,500 Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,005. The Underwriters' Option may be exercised in whole or in part at any time prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 9, 2021, or such other date as agreed between the Company and the underwriters, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Company has agreed to pay a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and will issue to the underwriters compensation warrants (the "Compensation Warrants") equal to 6.0% of the number of Shares sold under the Offering, other than in respect of a maximum of C$750,000 in aggregate proceeds of Shares issued to certain purchasers under a president's list, in which case only a cash fee of 3.0% will be payable. The Compensation Warrants will be exercisable into common shares of the Company at a price per Compensation Warrant equal to the Offering Price for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. Gross proceeds of the Offering will be used to expand the drill program at the Company's 100% owned Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn property in Peru and to undertake a maiden drill program at the Company's Bellas Gate property in Jamaica and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the discovery and development of large copper-gold deposits with properties in Peru, Jamaica and Canada.

The Company's flagship project is the Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Mineral Belt of southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). Drilling commenced in February 2021, returning high-grade copper-gold mineralization over significant thicknesses. The ongoing program has been expanded to test multiple geophysical targets.

In Jamaica, the Company's 100% interest licenses cover 207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain where multiple porphyries have been delineated. The Company is advancing fieldwork on new areas of interest. In Canada, C3 Metals holds a 100% interest in the 91 km2 Mackenzie porphyry copper-gold project within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia.

Related Link: www.c3metals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on C3 Metal's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the use of proceeds from the Offering, the listing of the Shares of C3 Metals on the TSXV and exercise of the Underwriters Option. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to C3 Metals. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of C3 Metal's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and C3 Metals is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE C3 Metals Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/21/c4911.html

Recommended Stories

  • Chipmaker Intel Crushes Third-Quarter Targets But Stock Falls

    Chipmaker Intel late Thursday crushed Wall Street's targets for the third quarter. But Intel stock fell hard in extended trading.

  • Trump-tied SPAC soars +350%, retail traders pile on

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition company which will merge with former President Trump's social media company soared 356% on Thursday. Trading was briefly halted for volatility as retail investors piled on the stock.

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Snap shares drop 25% as revenue falls short, Apple privacy bites ads business

    (Reuters) -Snap Inc on Thursday fell short of Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat said privacy changes implemented by Apple Inc on iOS devices hurt the company's ability to target and measure its digital advertising. Shares of Snap dropped 25% in trading after the bell. The Santa Monica, California-based company said that issue was compounded by global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, which caused companies to pull back on their advertising spending.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Why Match Group Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) turned sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 14.4%. In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company will decrease the service fee it charges for all third-party subscription apps on the Google Play Store to 15%. Additionally, Google charged 15% on the first $1 million of revenue.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • OneMain Holdings Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations

    OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) delivered stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings driven by robust growth in receivables, aided by the company’s strategic initiatives and a rebound in economic conditions. However, shares of the consumer finance and insurance company fell 1.5% in Wednesday’s extended trading. In Q3, adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share beat analysts’ expectations of $2.29 per share. The company reported earnings of $2.19 per share in the prior-year period. Net interest income

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • 3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Although the once white-hot returns of investing guru Cathie Wood's Ark Investment exchange-traded funds have cooled off considerably in 2021, she remains a fairly sharp prognosticator. At various times, she has picked up Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- and according to three of our Motley Fool contributors, you might want to follow her lead and buy those stocks yourself right now. Eric Volkman (Sea Limited): Budding tech conglomerate Sea Limited is well-positioned to be a powerhouse, as it has not one, not two, but a trio of fast-growing business segments.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Trump's new social media deal sparks 400% surge in SPAC's shares

    (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to create a social media app after Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc barred him won an endorsement from investors on Thursday who sent shares in a shell company backing the effort soaring. Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp, a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC), announced on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21 they would merge to create a new social media app called TRUTH Social. Trump's company said it plans a beta launch - unveiling a trial version - next month and a full roll-out in the first quarter of 2022.

  • fuboTV Expected to Reach 2 Million Subscribers By 2025, Says Analyst

    The argument against fuboTV (FUBO) generally rests on its perceived lack of ability to eventually become a profitable company. Its detractors see the business as based on wafer thin margins and faced with competition from bigger and better funded entities offering similar services. The retort, however, along with the sport-focused streamer’s increasingly impressive set of metrics is that the company is well-positioned to benefit from a rising secular trend – the move from linear TV to CTV (conne

  • D.E. Shaw, Saba Among Firms Winning Big on Trump SPAC Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds including D.E. Shaw and Saba Capital Management own stakes in a special purpose acquisition company that surged Thursday after former President Donald Trump announced plans to create his own publicly traded media firm through a reverse merger.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tr

  • NOW Inc.'s (NYSE:DNOW) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 99% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of NOW Inc. ( NYSE:DNOW ) by taking the expected future...

  • Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

    The energy infrastructure company's legacy businesses continue to thrive as it adds new growth drivers.