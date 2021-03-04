C4ISR Systems Market Size to Reach USD 161.37 Billion by 2027 | Advancement of Defense & Foreign Intelligence and Growing Incidences of Security Violations in Defense Agencies will Drive the Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Leonardo S.p.A., and General Dynamics are the most prominent companies operating in the global C4ISR systems market.

Vancouver, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global C4ISR systems market is expected to account for USD 161.37 billion over the forecast period at a robust CAGR of 4.6%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. The rising adoption of technologically advanced warfare techniques, soaring demand for geospatial intelligence, increasing incidences of data breaches and cybercrimes in defense agencies, and the growing border tensions across the world are some of the factors indispensable to the growth of the global C4ISR systems market.

C4ISR, short for (command, control, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance), comprises advanced electronic systems that are extensively implemented by military personnel to ascertain their operational environment and determine the mission-critical factors accurately. C4ISR systems offer significant technological support, advanced networking capabilities, and end-to-end communications for allied military forces. Moreover, battlespace awareness, accurate military information and intelligence, and robust sensing and surveillance technologies are essential aspects of these systems.

The market growth is further encouraged by the augmented government investments in national military operations and defense intelligence platforms, the intensifying need for battlefield awareness, and the numerous advantages of C4ISR systems, such as real-time geospatial data analysis, enhanced situational awareness, high-bandwidth sensor processing, and advanced ground, air, and maritime solutions. However, the global C4ISR systems market growth is challenged by several unfavorable factors. For instance, the spiraling costs associated with the large-scale production and maintenance of C4ISR systems are predicted to hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key findings of the report:

Based on application, the electronic warfare sub-segment is expected to emerge as the most dominant over the forecast period, with the largest market share. The rising cybercrimes and threats from enemy naval and air defense forces and the surging need for advanced protection against electronic or digital attacks have bolstered the growth of this segment.

Among the various end-users, the defense intelligence sub-segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast timeframe. This segment’s growth is accredited to the rising adoption of intelligence protocols. The emergence of next-generation communication, reconnaissance, surveillance, and cyber control solutions is another crucial parameter contributing to this segment’s growth.

Based on platform, the air sub-segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The rising adoption of advanced solutions in the aerospace sector for enhanced situational awareness and the growing development of next-generation radars with higher efficiency and bandwidth are expected to boost this segment’s growth in the forthcoming years.

The North America C4ISR systems market is the most dominant, with the highest revenue share. The rising defense procurement programs in the U.S., increasing R&D investments in the defense industry, augmented focus on expanding the existing naval fleets, and the fast-paced adoption of advanced military communication systems are the primary factors promoting market growth in this region.

In May 2020, BAE Systems acquired the airborne tactical radios business of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. With this acquisition, the company aimed to deliver state-of-the-art electronic mission and control solutions for the aerospace & defense industry.

For the purpose of this report, the global C4ISR systems market has been segmented on the basis of application, platform, component, end-user, and region:

By Application (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Command and Control Surveillance Reconnaissance Communications Electronic Warfare Intelligence Computers



By Platform (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land Naval Air Space



By Component (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products Services



By End-user (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Army Navy Air force Defense Intelligence Commercial Services



By Region (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of Middle East & Africa



