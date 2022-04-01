C5 Resin Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Driven by Increase in Demand from the Building & Construction Industry|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK , April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The C5 resin market is set to grow by USD 1.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.76% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for C5 resin in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the demand for C5 resin from the automotive and building and construction industries will facilitate the C5 resin market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled C5 Resin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

C5 Resin Market - Scope

The C5 resin market covers the following areas:

C5 Resin Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global C5 resin market growth is the increase in demand from the building and construction industry. In the construction industry, C5 resins are primarily used in paints, adhesives, and sealants. In paints, C5 resins enhance the glossiness of surfaces and provide very high resistance to acid and alkali substances. These resins are also used in asphalt modifiers, which are used mainly in the production of colored surfaces. The increasing number of residential and commercial building projects and the rising number of infrastructure projects globally are expected to increase the sales of C5 resin during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the construction industry will lead to high demand for adhesives and sealants and paints and coatings, which will ultimately increase the demand for C5 resin during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global C5 resin market growth is the stringent and unproductive regulatory policies. Products that fail to meet the legal or regulatory requirements are not allowed into certain countries, like those in western Europe. In the US, the Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act was passed in 2016, which replaced the Toxic Substances Control Act of 1976, and is the country's new chemicals management legislation. In addition, by recent amendments, it has been made mandatory for the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to evaluate the existing chemicals with enforceable and clear deadlines. In Europe, the European Union passed Directive 2008/50/EC, which lays down the measures for ambient air quality and cleaner air across Europe. The polluted air can destroy the C5 resin. Thus, such stringent regulations and policies that promote sustainability and a pollution-free environment can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

C5 Resin Market - Segmentation Analysis

The C5 resin market analysis includes segmentation by application (paintings and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The C5 resin market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Henan Anglxxon Chemical Products Co. Ltd.

Kolon Industries Inc.

Lesco Chemical Ltd.

Neville Chemical Co.

Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins Co. Ltd.

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Bater Chemical Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Higree Chemical Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Reehua Yuanhai Biotech Co. Ltd.

Ruisen Petroleum Resin Co. Ltd.

Seacon Corp.

Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins Co. Ltd.

Sojitz Corp.

TotalEnergies SE

Zeon Corp.

Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Group Co. Ltd.

C5 Resin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.96 Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Henan Anglxxon Chemical Products Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Lesco Chemical Ltd., Neville Chemical Co., Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins Co. Ltd., Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co. Ltd., Qingdao Bater Chemical Co. Ltd., Qingdao Higree Chemical Co. Ltd., Qingdao Reehua Yuanhai Biotech Co. Ltd., Ruisen Petroleum Resin Co. Ltd., Seacon Corp., Shanghai Jinsen Hydrocarbon Resins Co. Ltd., Sojitz Corp., TotalEnergies SE, Zeon Corp., and Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

