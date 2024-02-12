At CA$15.28, Is Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Worth Looking At Closely?

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the TSX. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Mullen Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Mullen Group Worth?

Good news, investors! Mullen Group is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$23.88, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Mullen Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Mullen Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Mullen Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -16%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although MTL is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MTL, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MTL for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Mullen Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Mullen Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

