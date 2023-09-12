At CA$164, Is It Time To Put Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) On Your Watch List?

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$190 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$158. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Kinaxis' current trading price of CA$164 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Kinaxis’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Kinaxis?

Great news for investors – Kinaxis is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$231.22, but it is currently trading at CA$164 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Kinaxis’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Kinaxis generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Kinaxis. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since KXS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KXS for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KXS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Kinaxis as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Kinaxis you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Kinaxis, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

