At CA$22.99, Is It Time To Put Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) On Your Watch List?

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the TSX over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Element Fleet Management’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Element Fleet Management?

Good news, investors! Element Fleet Management is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$31.58, but it is currently trading at CA$22.99 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Element Fleet Management’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Element Fleet Management look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Element Fleet Management's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since EFN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EFN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EFN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Element Fleet Management you should be mindful of and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

