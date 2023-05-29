At CA$35.26, Is Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Worth Looking At Closely?

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the TSX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Russel Metals’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Russel Metals Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at CA$35.26 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 21% compared to my intrinsic value of CA$29.03. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Russel Metals’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Russel Metals?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Russel Metals, it is expected to deliver a negative revenue growth of -17% over the next couple of years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe RUS is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RUS for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The company’s price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Russel Metals and you'll want to know about this.

