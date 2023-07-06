At CA$39.88, Is Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the TSX over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Finning International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Finning International Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Finning International’s ratio of 10.86x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 7.31x, which means if you buy Finning International today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Finning International should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Finning International’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Finning International?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 4.5% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Finning International, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? FTT’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FTT? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FTT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Finning International as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, Finning International has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Finning International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

