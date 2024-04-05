At CA$5.79, Is Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSE:FTG) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSE:FTG) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a significant share price rise of 46% in the past couple of months on the TSX. The company is inching closer to its yearly highs following the recent share price climb. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Firan Technology Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Firan Technology Group Worth?

Great news for investors – Firan Technology Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.9x is currently well-below the industry average of 16.74x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Firan Technology Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Firan Technology Group?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -18% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Firan Technology Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although FTG is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to FTG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FTG for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. While conducting our analysis, we found that Firan Technology Group has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

