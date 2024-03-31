A CA$8.5m Market Cap Boost Pleasing ToGoldbank Mining Insiders

Goldbank Mining Corporation (CVE:GLB) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 17%, resulting in a CA$8.5m rise in the company's market capitalisation, translating to a gain of 575% on their initial investment. As a result, the stock they originally bought for CA$1.47m is now worth CA$9.94m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Goldbank Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Anthony Beruschi made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$1.2m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.05 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.35), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Goldbank Mining insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Goldbank Mining Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Goldbank Mining insider buying shares in the last three months. Director Frank Garofalo bought CA$62k worth of shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership Of Goldbank Mining

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Goldbank Mining insiders own 46% of the company, currently worth about CA$27m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Goldbank Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Goldbank Mining. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Goldbank Mining has 6 warning signs (4 don't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

