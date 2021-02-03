U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.17
    +3.86 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,723.60
    +36.12 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,610.54
    -2.23 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.70
    +8.26 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    55.95
    +1.19 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    26.95
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1310
    +0.0260 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3645
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.0250
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,244.20
    +1,457.50 (+4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    762.06
    +19.07 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,507.82
    -8.83 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,646.50
    +284.33 (+1.00%)
     

CA Supreme Court denies lawsuit challenging Prop 22's constitutionality

Megan Rose Dickey
Updated ·3 min read
A driver uses an Uber Technologies Inc. car service app on a mobile device while driving in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. Uber Technologies Inc.s net loss widened to $1.46 billion in the third quarter, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as the ride-hailing leader struggled to fend off competition, legal challenges and regulatory scrutiny. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The California Supreme Court today shot down the lawsuit filed by a group of rideshare drivers in California and the Service Employees International Union that alleged Proposition 22 violates the state's constitution.

"We are disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear our case, but make no mistake: we are not deterred in our fight to win a livable wage and basic rights," Hector Castellanos, a plaintiff in the case, said in a statement. "We will consider every option available to protect California workers from attempts by companies like Uber and Lyft to subvert our democracy and attack our rights in order to improve their bottom lines."

The suit argued Prop 22 makes it harder for the state’s legislature to create and enforce a workers’ compensation system for gig workers. It also argues Prop 22 violates the rule that limits ballot measures to a single issue, as well as unconstitutionally defines what would count as an amendment to the measure. As it stands today, Prop 22 requires a seven-eights legislative supermajority in order to amend the measure.

"We’re thankful, but not surprised, that the California Supreme Court has rejected this meritless lawsuit," Jim Pyatt, a rideshare driver who advocated for Prop 22 and worked with the Yes on 22 campaign, said in a statement. "We’re hopeful this will send a strong signal to special interests to stop trying to undermine the will of voters who overwhelmingly stood with drivers to pass Proposition 22. The ballot measure was supported by nearly 60 percent of California voters across the political spectrum including hundreds of thousands of app-based drivers. It’s time to respect the vast majority of California voters as well as the drivers most impacted by Prop 22."

Meanwhile, Uber, Lyft and other companies have said they have their eyes on pursuing Prop 22-like legislation elsewhere. Given Uber and Lyft’s anti-gig-workers-as-employees stance, it came as no surprise when Uber and Lyft separately said they would pursue similar legislation in other parts of the country and the world.

Lyft, for example, has created external organizations that push for the independent contractor classification. Two of those organizations are Illinoisans for Independent Work and New Yorkers for Independent Work. Illinoisans for Independent Work was established in June and funded by Lyft with $1.2 million, according to committee filings. The stated purpose of the committee is “to support candidates who share the ideology of our organization and the value of independent work.”

But as we've previously discussed, the implementation of Prop 22 doesn't mark the end of the battle for some gig workers to achieve employee status. There is a concerted effort to keep organizing this year, and getting ready to fight back wherever the next legislative battle emerges.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Needs to Come Down to Earth, Says Morgan Stanley

    With just over a month gone in 2021, several stocks have delivered investors phenomenal returns, for reasons that have little to do with fundamentals. Many of those posting unseemly gains have been names with high short interest. These companies have benefited from the coordinated acts of savvy retailers who collectively bought shares, sent them surging and set off a short squeeze. One such company is Virgin Galactic (SPCE), whose share price has skyrocketed 140% since the turn of the year. But don't get too excited, says Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, as he sees “very little company specific news” to merit the surge. Unlike some other struggling names which have profited from the buying frenzy, SPCE actually offers a unique proposition, in the form of novel ideas - space tourism and the potential of hypersonic point-to-point human transport. Jonas does make the point that there is a $70 “bull case” price target for SPCE, but is contingent on many moving parts falling into place. In addition to the short squeeze mania, the analyst says investors are possibly excited about the VSS Unity spaceplane’s upcoming test flights - planned to go ahead this month. Management has said they have identified the problem related to the rocket motor controller which caused the company to abort its December test flight. However, the analyst says expectations should be tempered by a “slower ramp to commercial operations this year due to Covid and testing delays.” Considering the unprecedented nature of such a venture, there are other long-term issues to consider. “We don’t believe demand for Virgin Galactic’s space travel experience will be a problem,” the analyst opined. “The bigger challenge will be scaling the technology from prototype to high-turnaround spaceships as well as building the supporting service/manufacturing footprint.” Accordingly, Jonas downgraded SPCE from Overweight (i.e. Buy) to Equal-Weight (i.e. Hold). However, the analyst did bump the price target up to $30 from $24. Nevertheless, the implication for investors is a painful 48% drop from current levels. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here) So, that’s Morgan Stanley’s view, what does the rest of the Street make of SPCE’s prospects? With 2 Buys and 1 additional Hold, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. However, on where the share price is heading, a bleaker picture emerges; Shares will be changing hands at a 44% discount over the next 12 months, given the average price target currently stands at $32. (See SPCE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Baby boomers are struggling in their 60s

    It was the postwar American dream, and millions considered it their birthright. Nearly 900,000 Americans between the ages of 60 and 69 lost their jobs between December 2019 and December 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 5% decline in the number of employed people in that age group. Millions of Americans of all ages are suffering in COVID’s aftermath.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    My husband is intending to file a joint tax return, and told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working. Last year, while we were still married, he filed our joint return electronically against my wishes and without me knowing, and deposited the tax return in his bank account. Our divorce was finalized last November, so I no longer have access to his bank account.

  • GameStop Stock, Reddit Picks Rebound As Mark Cuban Sees More Short Squeezes

    GameStop stock and AMC Entertainment were up Wednesday after plunging earlier this week as the Reddit-fueled stock craze showed signs of cooling off.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Legalization Hopes, Retail Rally; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • Which Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock Will Grow The Most By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. Electric vehicle manufacturers and EV service companies continue to be in the spotlight for 2021. We recently surveyed 500 Benzinga investors and traders on Chinese electric vehicle stocks and asked over the next year, which stock will have the largest percentage gain? Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Nio Vs. Xpeng Vs. Li Auto Of the respondents, 62% told Benzinga Nio will grow the most by the end of the year. Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. The Shanghai-based EV maker reported a total of 7,225 vehicle deliveries for the month of January. This figure represents a record number of vehicle deliveries and 352% year-over-year growth for Nio. See Also: How To Buy Nio Stock Next, 21% of investors believe Xpeng will gain the most by 2022. Xpeng is one of China’s leading smart electric vehicle companies. It was founded in 2015 with a vision to bring Smart EVs to Chinese consumers through innovation in autonomous driving, smart connectivity and core vehicle systems. Much like Nio’s January success, Xpeng reported a total of 6,015 vehicle deliveries for the month. This figure represents a 470% year-over-year increase. Traders and investors who participated in this week’s study were the least confident in Li Auto’s growth prospects over the next year, as just 17% of respondents said shares of Li Auto would grow the most in 2021. Li Auto is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. The company is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Li Auto started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the company leverages its in-house technology to focus on smart technology and autonomous driving solutions. Li Auto reported a 355.8% year-over-year gain in vehicle deliveries in January. The Beijing-based EV maker delivered 5,379 Li-One vehicles for the month. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Snap, Alibaba, Tilray, Aurora And Aphria Are MovingShould Apple Try To Acquire Netflix Or Peloton In 2021?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tyson Feud With Bankrupt Farm Risks 54,000 Hungry Cows

    (Bloomberg) -- Easterday Ranches Inc. is almost out of food for its 54,000 cattle. A bankruptcy judge may rescue them.The cattle farm in Washington state filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday after its only customer, Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., sued for more than $200 million, claiming it was being billed for the upkeep on bovines that don’t exist, court papers show. Tyson slashed payments to the ranch, and Easterday is now almost out of money.The business projects it will run out of food for the animals on Thursday and can’t buy more, according to court papers. Tyson has agreed to give Easterday cash to purchase feed, but because the ranch is also in default on a credit line, a bankruptcy judge would need to bar creditors from laying claim to the money.Without the order, Easterday “would be forced to terminate operations, which would have the drastic effect of putting approximately 54,000 cattle at risk of death,” Co-Chief Restructuring Officer T. Scott Avila said in a court declaration. A hearing on the matter was scheduled for today at 1 p.m. Pacific time.Feeding Cattle“We’re following the proper procedures through bankruptcy court to ensure that all cattle that remain at Easterday feedlots are properly cared for,” a representative for Tyson said in an emailed statement. “Tyson Foods is not taking action that subjects these cattle to risk. To the contrary, Tyson is keenly focused on the health and well-being of the cattle that remain at Easterday Ranches.”Easterday didn’t immediately provide a comment.The cattle ranch is part of an 18,000-acre farm that also grows potatoes, onions, corn and wheat in southeast Washington. The farm business, which isn’t included in the bankruptcy filing, sells grain to the ranch to feed the cattle, and Tyson reimburses the ranch for the cost of raising the animals.The problem, Tyson alleges, is that many of the cattle it was paying to feed didn’t exist. Fraudulent invoices led Tyson to overpay for the purchase and feeding of cattle by more than $200 million, the meat giant alleges in a lawsuit filed last month.Tyson cut payments to Easterday as a result, but still paid the ranch’s vendors directly prior to the bankruptcy, according to court papers. Tyson also asked for a court-appointed receiver to take over the ranch, which then filed for bankruptcy.The case is Easterday Ranches Inc., 21-00141-WLH11, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Washington (Spokane/Yakima). To view the docket on Bloomberg Law, click here.(Updates with additional Tyson comment in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A perfect storm is brewing for interest rates to surge, says this bond expert

    Scott Peng, the founder and chief investment officer of New York investment manager Advocate Capital Management, says a perfect storm is being unleashed.

  • Large Option Traders Making Aggressive Bets On GameStop, Nokia

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 51.1% and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) shares tumbled 8% on Tuesday as the WallStreetBets-fueled short squeeze appears to be winding down for the time being. A flurry of large option trades in the two highly shorted stocks were mixed in nature on Tuesday as investors decide whether or not the short squeeze is over for good. The Trades: On Tuesday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received dozens of option alerts related to unusually large trades of GameStop and Nokia options. Here are a handful of the biggest: At 9:44 a.m., a trader bought 3,181 GameStop put options with a $75 strike price expiring on Friday at the ask price of $12.50. The trade represented a $3.97 million bearish bet. At 10:39 a.m., a trader bought 10,000 Nokia call options with a $5 strike price expiring in January 2023 at the ask price of $1.36. The trade represented a $1.36 million bullish bet. At 10:45 a.m, a trader sold 381 GameStop put options with a $200 strike price expiring on Friday near the bid price at $124. The trade represented a $4.72 million bullish bet. At 11:02 a.m., a trader bought another 10,000 Nokia call options with a $5 strike price expiring in January 2023 at the ask price of $1.40. The trade represented a $1.4 million bullish bet. Related Link: Why Short Sellers Help Keep The Stock Market In Check: 'Pricing Mechanism Is Broken' Without Them Why It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader. Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock. Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there’s no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively small size of the largest PayPal trades by institutional standards, they were likely not institutional hedges. Short Squeeze Volatility: GameStop and Nokia are two of the popular stocks that WallStreetBets and other retail traders have targeted in recent weeks in triggering short squeezes in some of the most shorted stocks on Wall Street. In the past month, shares of Nokia spiked from under $4 to as high as $9.79 before dropping back down to around $4.50 on Tuesday. GameStop, which has the highest short percentage of float of any stock on the market, has been even more volatile. Shares skyrocketed from as low as $17.08 in January to new all-time highs of $483 this week before giving up a large chunk of those gains on Tuesday. GameStop shares were last trading at around $100. Even prior to the pandemic, both companies were struggling. In 2019, Nokia reported just $7 million in profits, its first positive net income since 2015. GameStop’s 2019 revenue was down 3% and it reported a net loss of $673 million. The WallStreetBets community helped drive a short squeeze in GameStop and other stocks that ultimately led to Robinhood and several other brokers limiting or banning buys of the most volatile stocks. The squeeze also hit hedge funds that were short GameStop and others extremely hard. Melvin Capital reported a 53% loss for the month of January and was forced to take $2.75 billion emergency investment from Citadel and Point72 Asset Management. Benzinga’s Take: The two largest GameStop option trades are short-term in nature, suggesting they are plays on the current short squeeze. The Nokia call purchases, on the other hand, don’t expire for nearly two years and maybe bets on the strength of the company’s underlying business. The $1.4 million Nokia call purchase has a break-even price of $6.40, suggesting at least 40.9% upside for the stock over the next two years. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Short Sellers Help Keep The Stock Market In Check: 'Pricing Mechanism Is Broken' Without ThemHere's How Much Investing ,000 In Alibaba Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Qualcomm shares drop as chip supply constraints hold back sales

    Qualcomm Inc shares dipped as much as 9% in after-hours trading on Wednesday as the company said that semiconductor supply constraints that have roiled the industry contributed to fiscal first-quarter sales that slightly missed Wall Street expectations. The results come as chip shortages force automakers such as General Motors Co on Wednesday to cut production at multiple plants. While Qualcomm does not make the chips that are holding up automotive plants, the company works with some of the same chip contract manufacturers that are backed up, and Qualcomm executives told Reuters that supplies will remain tight through the first half of 2021.

  • Sherwin-Williams sets 3-for-1 stock split

    Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co. were indicated up more than 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the paints and coatings company said it will implement a three-for-one split of its common stock, effective April 1. The company said it was setting the stock split "to make the stock more accessible to employees and a broader base of investors." The stock split will be in the form of a stock dividend, payable March 31, with shareholders of record on March 23 receiving two additional common shares for each share they own. The stock closed Tuesday at $710.54, which would imply a post-split price of $236.85. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 23.6% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Tracking insiders’ stock purchases can make a viable investment strategy. Corporate insiders – the company officers and board members – are naturally positioned to be in the know, to know how company policies and performance will impact stock prices. They can use that knowledge to inform their own stock purchases – but not unfairly. By law, they must disclose publicly their own stock holdings, and the general public can learn from those purchases and sales. Insider moves can informative or uninformative. The latter are simple shifts in portfolio holdings, usually not of great magnitude, done to tweak an ownership percentage or adhere to a tax regulation. The informative moves, however, are different. These are the big-number buys and sells – and when an insider, or several insiders, start making informative share moves, market watchers should take note. These are signs that something big may be in store. TipRanks follows the insiders’ trades, making use of the publicly published stock moves to track them. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks page provides the scoop on which stocks the market’s insiders are buying so that you can make informed purchases. We’ve picked two stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Brown & Brown (BRO) Brown & Brown is an insurance company – one that does over $2.3 billion in annual business. The company is based in Florida, boasts a market cap of $12.4 billion, has 300 office locations, and is the fifth largest insurance broker in the US. Brown & Brown deals in risk management, offering insurance products for customers of all sizes: government agencies, professional organization, businesses, corporations, and families and individuals. Brown & Brown has seen its revenues and earnings rise year-over-year during the corona crisis – which makes sense, as a stable and reliable insurance company should expect to see an increase in business during unsettled times. The 4Q20 results showed revenue of $642.1 million, up 10.9% yoy. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, an increase of 25% yoy. On the insider front, Board of Directors member James Hay put down $433,750 for a purchase of 10,000 shares on January 29. This brings the insider sentiment here into positive territory. Truist analyst Mark Hughes, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, sees Brown & Brown as a solid choice for investors interesting in the insurance sector. “The company is generating solid organic revenue growth, margins should be steady-to-up this year, and M&A activity has been healthy, all of which should drive solid top- and bottom-line expansion in coming periods. We believe BRO shares remain a good way for investors to get exposure to the recovering economy and firming P&C pricing,” Hughes opined. In line with his optimistic approach, Hughes rates BRO a Buy, and his $55 price target indicates confidence in ~25% growth for the next 12 months. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. Split almost right down in the middle, 4 Buy ratings and 5 Holds were assigned in the last three months, giving BRO Moderate Buy status. With a $51.44 average price target, the potential twelve-month gain comes in at 17%. (See BRO stock analysis on TipRanks) Crown Castle (CCI) The second insider pick we’re looking at, Crown Castle, is a real estate investment trust with a twist. The company owns and manages communications infrastructure, specifically, the tower and transmitter locations so important to cellular networks. Crown Castle’s property portfolio includes more than 40,000 towers, 70,000 small cell locations, and 80,000 miles worth of connecting fiber optic cables. The rollout of the new 5G wireless network has been a boon to Crown Castle’s model in the past year. Crown Castle's revenues remained steady through 2020, ranging between $1.4 to $1.49 billion, with the third and fourth quarter results both at $1.49 billion. For Q4, that was an 11% yoy gain. For 2020 as a whole, CCI reported $5.3 billion, up 3.8% yoy. Crown Castle’s position was sound enough that the company raised its dividend payment by more than 10% in December. The new payment, $1.33 per common share, gives an annual payment of $5.32 and a yield of 3.2%. Turning to the insider trades, we find that Kevin Stephens, one of the company’s Directors, paid $328,300 for a bloc of 2,000 shares. Stephens now owns $671,000 worth of CCI; this recent purchase nearly doubled his total holding. 5-star analyst Colby Synesael, from Cowen, takes a highly bullish stance on Crown Castle. He notes that CCI has “a new agreement with Verizon in which the carrier has agreed to lease 15K small cells from Crown that will install over the next four years…" The analyst added, "[We] estimate the avg. ARPU is $500/mo. (w/ a 1.5% escalator), suggesting an initial annualized value of ~$90MM. The deal represents the company’s largest single small cell deal in its history… the deal raises Crown’s small cell backlog to ~30K from previously ~20K.” Synesael’s confidence is clear from his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. His $197 price target suggests a one-year upside of 21%. (To watch Synesael’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street’s analysts like what they see here. CCI's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 8 recent reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and a single Hold. CCI's average price target is $177.25, implying a 9% upside from the current share price of $177.25. (See CCI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Kodak stock spikes up in active afternoon trading, while no news has been released

    Shares of Eastman Kodak Co. spiked higher in active afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to trigger a brief volatility pause. Trading volume swelled to 37.7 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 7.1 million shares over the past 30 days. The print and materials and chemicals company's stock shot higher just after 2 p.m., rising from a price of around $9.83 (up 4.1%) to an intraday high of $13.80 (up 46.2%), before paring some gains to be up 19.6% at $11.29 in recent trading. The stock was halted for volatility from 2:14 p.m. to 2:19 p.m. There has no news released on Wednesday; the last release on the company's website was from Jan. 27, when the company said it was a winner of a 2020 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award. Based on latest available exchange data the stock has short interest of 11.1 million shares, or 19.6% of the public float. The stock has now run up 58.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 13.9%. The stock had rocketed last July after Kodak received a government load to start a business making pharmaceutical ingredients, the fell in August after the SEC launched a probe into the trading of the stock surrounding the government loan. The stock then rallied in early December after federal regulators found no wrongdoing.

  • Trump’s private banker left Deutsche Bank over real estate deal

    Donald Trump’s private banker, Rosemary Vrablic, left Deutsche Bank as a result of allegations of “undisclosed activities related to a real estate investment”, a regulatory filing shows, in the lender’s first public confirmation of the circumstances of her departure. Ms Vrablic, a 14-year veteran of Deutsche who personally banked the former president, resigned in December, four months after the German lender launched an investigation into her involvement in a 2013 real estate deal involving Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, which was revealed by Mr Kushner’s White House disclosures and New York property registers.

  • Cannabis Stocks Pop on News of Jazz-GW Merger

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals has agreed to acquire GW Pharmaceuticals, maker of the first epilepsy drug derived from marijuana, for $7.2 billion in cash and stock.

  • PayPal profit triples as pandemic drives continued surge in online payments

    PayPal Holdings Inc.'s profit tripled in the fourth quarter as the company capped off what it called the strongest quarter in its history fueled by accelerated adoption of digital payments during the pandemic.

  • Qorvo beats fiscal Q3 views, guides for more than $1 billion in sales in Q4

    Shares of Qorvo Inc. fell more than 9% in the extended session Wednesday after the company, which makes radio-frequency chips and others, reported quarterly earnings and sales above Wall Street expectations and guided for next-quarter sales also above views. Qorvo said it earned $1.1 billion, or $1.74 a share, in its fiscal 2021 third quarter, compared with $161.4 million, or $1.36 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company said it earned $3.08 a share. Sales rose to $1.1 billion from $869 million a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the company to report adjusted earnings of $2.68 a share on sales of $1.07 billion. The company said it expects "robust end-market demand to continue into the March quarter, driving strong year-over-year revenue growth and operating margin expansion." Qorvo guided for fiscal fourth-quarter sales between $1.025 billion and $1.055 billion and adjusted EPS at $2.42 at the midpoint. The stock ended the regular trading day down 1.9%.

  • Social Security and Medicare Changes in 2021

    Here's everything you need to know about Social Security raises, cost for Medicare premiums and retirement plan limits for 2021.

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Ackman Raises Bet on Housing in Texas, Hawaii, Las Vegas

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager William Ackman is raising his bet that the migration of Americans to warmer, lower-tax cities is here to stay.

  • Taxes in retirement: What happens after your husband or wife dies

    One of the most common retirement tax planning errors I see is specific to married couples: not accounting for the tax changes that will occur once one of the two spouses dies. For example, using data from the SSA’s 2017 Period Life Table, we can calculate that, for a male/female couple both currently age 60 and in average health, there will be, on average, 11.3 years during which only one spouse is still alive. When one of the two spouses dies, there is generally a decrease in income, but it’s typically somewhat modest as a percentage of the household’s overall income — especially for retired couples who have managed to accumulate significant assets.