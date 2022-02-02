U.S. markets open in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.25
    +40.25 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,343.00
    +69.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,237.75
    +243.00 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.90
    +6.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.56
    +1.36 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.30
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    +0.26 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0051 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.25
    -3.58 (-14.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2520
    -0.4300 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,714.16
    +26.54 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.92
    +9.92 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,590.89
    +55.11 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

CAA partners with Maple, Canada's leading virtual healthcare platform to offer members a new benefit

·3 min read

Members will receive 24/7 online access to Canadian-licensed nurse practitioners through Maple.

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Getting medical care for you and your family just got faster and easier. CAA Manitoba and Maple are proud to announce a new partnership that offers members discounted or free 24/7 online access to Canadian-licensed nurse practitioners.

CAA Manitoba and Maple are proud to announce a new partnership that offers members discounted or free 24/7 online access to Canadian-licensed nurse practitioners. (CNW Group/CAA Manitoba)

With Maple, CAA members and their entire household can instantly connect with a nurse practitioner from their phone, tablet or computer and receive treatment for many common medical conditions. They simply describe their symptoms and connect with a nurse practitioner through text, video or audio chat. They can receive a diagnosis, prescription or, for an additional cost, a quick referral to a specialist.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this valuable new benefit to CAA members in Manitoba," said Tim Scott, president, CAA Manitoba. "This new partnership reinforces CAA's mission to keep our members safe and to add value to their day-to-day lives wherever they are."

Members can use the service from anywhere, providing families the flexibility and choice to get an opinion from a Canadian-licensed nurse practitioner regardless of their location. Prescriptions are not available internationally.

"We're proud to partner with CAA, an organization that shares our value of supporting Canadians, anytime, anywhere," said Dr. Brett Belchetz, CEO and co-founder of Maple. "Using Maple, CAA Members will be able to access high-quality virtual healthcare, whether they are close to home or travelling far from their regular medical care."

The benefit is based on membership type and is available to a member's entire household. Classic and A la Carte members and their families receive unlimited nurse practitioner consults per year at a 20 per cent discounted rate. CAA Plus members receive two free nurse practitioner consults per year and Premier members receive five free nurse practitioner consults per year.

Members can begin accessing the new benefit February 1, 2022 using their CAA membership card number at www.caamanitoba.ca/maple. Maple registration is open to CAA primary account holders. Once registered, you can add family members within the Maple platform.

About CAA Manitoba
CAA Manitoba is a trusted Member-based organization that provides products and services that are essential to Members' safety and peace of mind. With over 210,000 Members in the province, CAA Manitoba advocates on issues such road safety and infrastructure, the environment, seniors' mobility, and consumer protection. From legendary 24-hour emergency roadside assistance to expert automotive, travel and insurance services, a CAA Manitoba membership offers a great range of savings, rewards, and benefits. For more information, visit caamanitoba.com.

About Maple
Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for employers, insurers, hospitals, and clinics. Learn more at getmaple.ca.

CAA Manitoba Logo (CNW Group/CAA Manitoba)
Maple Logo (CNW Group/CAA Manitoba)

SOURCE CAA Manitoba

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/02/c6411.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • PayPal shares plunge 17% as bleak forecast stokes growth fears

    The share slide set the stock up for its lowest opening since May 2020, as PayPal also listed out a number of other factors hurting its performance, including high inflation, the end of stimulus checks and the impact of the ongoing supply chain issues on cross-border volumes. At least 11 analysts cut their price targets on the stock and BTIG downgraded its recommendation to "neutral" from "buy". PayPal's operating agreement with eBay, its former parent, has ended and the online marketplace's transition to its own payments platform is impacting transaction volumes, the company said on Tuesday.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Exxon Joins Chevron in Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who has asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, just got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Says Fund Told Her to Cut Firm From Her Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- An ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker said a London fund used the fact that she worked at the storied U.S. investment bank against her, telling her to remove any reference to it on her resume. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldP

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • This Is the Only Metaverse Stock You Need

    No matter what you think the metaverse will look like, it's likely to include more digital objects, improved social digital spaces, and new technologies like virtual and augmented reality in one shape or form. No matter what the metaverse looks like, the company positioned to profit from its growth is Unity Software (NYSE: U). Unity is already the most popular tool for developers of mobile games with 61% of developers using its software.

  • Novartis sees steady growth as weighs selling generics arm

    Novartis expects sales and core operating profit to rise around 5% this year, below some analysts' expectations, as the Swiss drugmaker weighs up interest in its generics business Sandoz from potential suitors. The pharmaceuticals company raised the prospect in October of divesting Sandoz after years of revamping it, as price pressures mount in the off-patent drug sector. Alongside quarterly results on Wednesday, Novartis reiterated it would give an update on the matter by the end of 2022 and that it could still retain the business.

  • What 401(k) and IRA critics are missing

    The Individual Retirement Account and the 401(k) plan are coming under attack. The main argument is that these accounts have ended up being tax shelters for rich people rather than retirement assistance for the middle class. My colleague Bob Powell wrote about this recently.

  • Starbucks earnings hit by inflation, rising worker costs and damp China sales

    Starbucks is out with its Q1 earnings report as Omicron and rising worker costs make an impact on the Seattle-based chain.

  • Oil Holds Near Seven-Year High as Traders Count Down to OPEC+

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held steady ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that may endorse another modest hike in output, with traders speculating that the actual increase delivered could again fall short of the headline figure.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV P

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams converts first paycheck to crypto, loses around $1,000

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova details the growing trend of public figures accepting bitcoin salaries, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and the risks of bitcoin salaries regarding volatility, regulation, and taxation.

  • Where Olympic Sponsor Coca-Cola Stands With China

    Coke grabbed a bigger piece of the Olympics sponsorship pie before the 2022 Winter Games, but in the U.S. its expanded involvement is easy to miss.

  • TD Ameritrade Salesforce to Begin Advising on Schwab Products

    Charles Schwab's "dual registration" system will allow TD sales reps to sell Schwab products and migrate assets, while the company considers finding a partner to offer access to alternative investments.

  • Hut 8 Expands Talent Roster with New Head of Marketing Role

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to announce the appointment of Erin Dermer to the new role of Vice President Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs, effective today. Ms. Dermer will work alongside the Company's diverse and ambitious talent roster under the direction of CEO Jamie Leverton to ensure that the

  • The history of WarnerMedia now that AT&T is spinning it off

    From the Hollywood movie studio through mergers acquisitions and spinoffs that include Time magazine, HBO, CNN, Batman, The Flintstones, and disastrously, AOL

  • Oil Prices Could Reach $100 This Year. What to Know Ahead of the OPEC+ Meeting.

    Talk of $100-a-barrel oil has intensified in recent days, but triple-digit prices may pose a disadvantage for major oil-producing nations that are set to meet Wednesday to decide the best course of action on production levels. “It isn’t in OPEC+’s best interest to see prices go through $90 [a barrel] this year and move higher,” says Bob Ryan, chief commodity and energy strategist at BCA Research. “The potential for demand destruction is high at these levels, especially if the [U.S. dollar] remains strong,” he adds, as local currency costs will become “prohibitive,” especially in emerging market economies.

  • Colorado company readies to start turning Iowa cow manure into fuel

    A Colorado company has started gearing up production at a plant in the Midwest that will turn manure from 20,000 dairy cows into renewable natural gas expected to be sold in California. Englewood-based Gevo Inc. (Nasdaq: GEVO) on Monday officially started bringing online its newly-built facility near three dairies in northwest Iowa. It’s gathering manure to capture methane for processing into pipeline-quality natural gas.