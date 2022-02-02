CAA partners with Maple, Canada's leading virtual healthcare platform to offer members a new benefit

Members will receive 24/7 online access to Canadian-licensed nurse practitioners through Maple.

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Getting medical care for you and your family just got faster and easier. CAA Manitoba and Maple are proud to announce a new partnership that offers members discounted or free 24/7 online access to Canadian-licensed nurse practitioners.

With Maple, CAA members and their entire household can instantly connect with a nurse practitioner from their phone, tablet or computer and receive treatment for many common medical conditions. They simply describe their symptoms and connect with a nurse practitioner through text, video or audio chat. They can receive a diagnosis, prescription or, for an additional cost, a quick referral to a specialist.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this valuable new benefit to CAA members in Manitoba," said Tim Scott, president, CAA Manitoba. "This new partnership reinforces CAA's mission to keep our members safe and to add value to their day-to-day lives wherever they are."

Members can use the service from anywhere, providing families the flexibility and choice to get an opinion from a Canadian-licensed nurse practitioner regardless of their location. Prescriptions are not available internationally.

"We're proud to partner with CAA, an organization that shares our value of supporting Canadians, anytime, anywhere," said Dr. Brett Belchetz, CEO and co-founder of Maple. "Using Maple, CAA Members will be able to access high-quality virtual healthcare, whether they are close to home or travelling far from their regular medical care."

The benefit is based on membership type and is available to a member's entire household. Classic and A la Carte members and their families receive unlimited nurse practitioner consults per year at a 20 per cent discounted rate. CAA Plus members receive two free nurse practitioner consults per year and Premier members receive five free nurse practitioner consults per year.

Story continues

Members can begin accessing the new benefit February 1, 2022 using their CAA membership card number at www.caamanitoba.ca/maple. Maple registration is open to CAA primary account holders. Once registered, you can add family members within the Maple platform.

About CAA Manitoba

CAA Manitoba is a trusted Member-based organization that provides products and services that are essential to Members' safety and peace of mind. With over 210,000 Members in the province, CAA Manitoba advocates on issues such road safety and infrastructure, the environment, seniors' mobility, and consumer protection. From legendary 24-hour emergency roadside assistance to expert automotive, travel and insurance services, a CAA Manitoba membership offers a great range of savings, rewards, and benefits. For more information, visit caamanitoba.com.

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for employers, insurers, hospitals, and clinics. Learn more at getmaple.ca.

SOURCE CAA Manitoba

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/02/c6411.html