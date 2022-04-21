CAA reminds motorists that now is the time to swap out winter tires

After a harsh winter season, motorists are encouraged to prepare their vehicle for the warmer seasons ahead.

THORNHILL, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - With winter weather in the rearview mirror and temperatures reaching a consistent 7°C, CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) is reminding motorists that it's time to change your tires and begin spring vehicle maintenance.

When making the switch from winter to all-season tires, CAA suggests one item to keep in mind that may not be on your list, is checking your tires for potential wheel separation. Experts say that most wheel separation incidents happen in May, coinciding with the seasonal tire switch and are a result of loose wheel fasteners – the lug nuts or bolts that hold the wheel on the vehicle.

"Once you have changed your tires, it's best practice to have your fasteners re-tourqued after driving a short distance," says Kaitlynn Furse, director, communications, CAA SCO. "Motorists are urged to pay careful attention and ensure all four tires have been properly changed whether you or your local repair facility make the switch."

If you are unsure about any part of the wheel installation, be sure to take the vehicle to a qualified service provider or enlist the help of CAA's Mobile Tire Change service.

From now until May 31, members can book a hassle-free at-home seasonal tire change performed by expert technicians. The Mobile Tire Change is available in the majority of cities in south-central Ontario. Members can view a full list of participating cities on caasco.com/auto/mobile-tire-change.

Motorists can ensure their vehicles are in good shape after the harsh winter season by following these spring maintenance tips:

Change tires. Switch to your all-season tires and rotate them to prevent uneven wear. Wipe it down. Give your vehicle a thorough cleaning to remove all the salt and sand accumulated over the winter months. Change fluids. Change your oil and top up your fluids to help keep your car running trouble-free. Replace wipers. Replace your blades if they are worn or damaged. Check lights. Check all lights to ensure they are in good working condition. Replace hoses and belts. Check for ones that have become cracked or frayed. Test the battery. Inspect your vehicle's battery to make sure all the connections are clean and dry. The CAA Mobile Tire Change service is offering complimentary battery tests on all tire changes.

About CAA South Central Ontario

For over a hundred years, CAA has been helping Canadians stay mobile, safe and protected. CAA South Central Ontario is part of the CAA Club Group of Companies and is one of eight auto clubs across Canada, providing roadside assistance, travel, insurance services and Member savings for over 2.2 million Members.

Follow @CAASCO_News on Twitter for regular updates on wait times, other news and information.

