Is CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:CAB) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 20% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad is:

17% = RM131m ÷ RM763m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 7.6% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's exceptional 37% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 23% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings.

