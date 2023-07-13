CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:CAB) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Food industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1x, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.2x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

What Does CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Revenue has risen firmly for CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad recently, which is pleasing to see. Perhaps the market is expecting this acceptable revenue performance to take a dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. Those who are bullish on CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 17%. Revenue has also lifted 23% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to decline by 2.7% over the next year, which puts the company's recent medium-term positive growth rates in a good light for now.

With this information, we find it very odd that CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

What Does CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Looking at the figures, it's surprising to see CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad currently trades on a much lower than expected P/S since its recent three-year revenue growth is beating forecasts for a struggling industry. There could be some major unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching this positive performance. Amidst challenging industry conditions, perhaps a key concern is whether the company can sustain its superior revenue growth trajectory. While the chance of the share price dropping sharply is fairly remote, investors do seem to be anticipating future revenue instability.

