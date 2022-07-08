Cab Services Market- Segmentation by Type (E-hailing, car rentals, radio cabs, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America)|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cab Services Market size is expected to grow by USD 224.05 billion, at a CAGR of over 18.96% during the forecast period. The growing use of cashless transactions in e-hailing and integration with digital wallets is notably driving the cab services market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cab Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Cab Services Market Analysis Report by Type (e-

hailing, car rentals, radio cabs, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America,

Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Request a

Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

The expansion of the cab services market is primarily driven by the expanding usage of cashless transactions in e-hailing and integration with digital wallets. A digital wallet-based in-app payment mechanism has taken the place of the cash-based taxi fare system.

The payment system used by cab aggregators has undergone significant change as a result of an increase in smartphone application users. E-hailing applications like Uber and Ola offer digital payment options to their users by collaborating with companies like PayPal, Apple Pay, PayTM, and PayU. The primary factor fueling the growth of the cab services market is technological advancements in the taxi industry.

For more information on region segment – Get a sample now!

Major Five Cab Services Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several

market vendors, including:

ANI Technologies Private Ltd.

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

BiTaksi Mobil Teknoloji AS

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Grab Holdings Inc.

GT Gettaxi (UK) Ltd.

Lyft Inc.

Maxi Mobility Spain SL

Uber Technologies Inc.

Story continues

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Read Latest Sample Report .

Cab Services Market Type Outlook

During the forecasted timeframe, the e-hailing segment's market share rise in the cab services sector will be strong. By enabling online booking for its consumers' personalized journeys, e-hailing businesses hope to increase vehicle utilization. Passengers can reserve a ride on the company's online application through e-hailing platforms, choosing their routes in the process. Through the application interface of the cab service provider, the passengers can monitor the location of the cab. During the projection period, these advantages will fuel the segment's expansion.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market

segments and their impact in coming years.

Cab Services Market Geography Outlook

APAC will account for 56% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for taxi services are China and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas.

The market for e-hailing cab services is dominated by regional firms, and taxi cabs are widely used throughout the region. Passengers can book the closest available taxi based on their location using the mobile app, which has a GPS navigation system. This would help the APAC cab services market growth throughout the anticipated period.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market

size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a sample report

Related Reports:

Refrigerated Transportation Market in US by End-user and Mode of Transportation -

Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Last-Mile Delivery Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cab Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.96% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 224.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, India, UK, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope. Key companies profiled ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BiTaksi Mobil Teknoloji AS, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Grab Holdings Inc., GT Gettaxi (UK) Ltd., Lyft Inc., Maxi Mobility Spain SL, and Uber Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Recovery phase

2.3 Market characteristics

2.4 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Car rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Radio cabs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ANI Technologies Private Ltd.

10.4 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

10.5 BiTaksi Mobil Teknoloji AS

10.6 BMW Group

10.7 Daimler AG

10.8 Grab Holdings Inc.

10.9 GT Gettaxi (UK) Ltd.

10.10 Lyft Inc.

10.11 Maxi Mobility Spain SL

10.12 Uber Technologies Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cab-services-market--segmentation-by-type-e-hailing-car-rentals-radio-cabs-and-others-and-geography-apac-north-america-europe-mea-and-south-americatechnavio-301581672.html

SOURCE Technavio