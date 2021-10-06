U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

The Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, now a Gestev experience!

·7 min read

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Gestev is bringing its deep experience in the event industry to Montréal with a splash by becoming the new manager of the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal. Gestev, a subsidiary of Quebecor Sports and Entertainment Group, is a major international tour promoter, well-established venue manager and producer of large-scale events. It is proud to take on management of the Cabaret, which it plans to position as one of the city's premier performance venues. A programming committee has been set up for the purpose, on which Gestev will work closely with Productions Martin Leclerc, ComediHa! and Musicor Spectacles, strategic partners that will greatly enhance the venue's entertainment offerings.

From left to right – Martin Leclerc, president of Productions Martin Leclerc, Sylvain Parent-Bédard, President and CEO of ComediHa!, Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, Martin Tremblay, Chief Operating Officer of Quebecor Sports and Entertainment, Luc Morin, General Manager of the Casino de Montréal and Sébastien Côté, Senior Director, Management and Concerts Division, at Musicor Spectacles. (photo credit: Eric Carriere) (CNW Group/Quebecor Sports and Entertainment)

As manager of the Videotron Centre and Baie de Beauport, and owner of the Théâtre Capitole, Gestev is well positioned to showcase Québec and international talent and to promote its events in Québec.

"The Casino de Montréal is a Montréal icon and it is with great enthusiasm and pride that we embark on the adventure of presenting a unique program line-up to the thousands of visitors who will flock to the Cabaret for the Gestev Experience," says Martin Tremblay, Chief Operating Officer of Quebecor Sports and Entertainment Group. "I would like to thank the entire team at Loto-Québec and its subsidiaries, with whom we will be working in the coming years on this great project!"

The Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, located in the Québec pavillion, is a multipurpose hall with outstanding acoustics that was entirely renovated in 2015. It is the first venue in Québec to be equipped with 3D audio, creating an unforgettable surround sound experience.

"We are delighted to have this seasoned team managing the Cabaret," says Luc Morin, General Manager of the Casino de Montréal. "We know they will bring us a diverse program of high-quality entertainment. We are very eager to start welcoming audiences again."

Event calendar through the holiday season unveiled
Productions Martin Leclerc, ComediHa! and Musicor Spectacles have mounted a new concert schedule for the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, which has now been confirmed for the next few weeks and tickets go on sale at 9 AM today! Music lovers and fans of comedy alike will fine matinee and evening shows featuring a host of headliners. Starting on October 27, the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal comes to life again with "Dalida," performed by Joan Bluteau. She will be followed by Rita Tabbakh and her "Sous le Ciel de Paris" show, Julie Massicotte with her Ginette Reno tribute "Je ne suis qu'une chanson," the band Kaïn, Irvin Blais, Ludovick Bourgeois, Brigitte Boisjoli, Maxime Landry and Rock Story.

ComediHa! Wednesdays will also be on the program for comedy fans visiting the Casino de Montréal. "The ComediHa! Team are all wearing ear-to-ear smiles at the idea of promoting Québec talent by contributing to the program at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, along with Les Productions Martin Leclerc and Musicor," says Sylvain Parent-Bédard, President and CEO of ComediHa! "Programming shows that showcase the comedy and entertainment industry's marvellously creative performers and crews on the Cabaret's magnificent stage makes us very happy. Giving audiences a chance to laugh out loud and escape their daily routine makes us even happier!"

Singer-songwriter Marc Dupré, a fixture on Québec's pop-rock scene, is bringing a show mounted specifically for the Cabaret to the Casino de Montréal. In what is sure to be one of the highlights of the season, he will perform a mix of new songs and greatest hits for four consecutive nights, November 17 to 20. True to form, he has some surprises in store for each night.

"We are pleased to offer a diverse program that will put some of Québec's greatest artists in the spotlight on the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal stage," says Sébastien G. Côté, Senior Director, Management and Concerts Division, at Musicor Spectacles.

Christmas will dominate the December schedule with a series of holiday shows: La Famille Dion chante Noël, Noël une tradition en chanson, Johanne Blouin, Marie-Michèle Desrosiers and 2Frères with their "Casinoël" show. It will be a chance to get together with friends or family to celebrate the holidays and experience the energy of a live concert again.

"Since it was founded, Les Productions Martin Leclerc has always been dedicated to presenting a wide range of popular and inventive shows," says Martin Leclerc. "We offer what we ourselves enjoy, and we have eclectic tastes. The Casino de Montréal is a stage that deserves the best in showbiz, and so do its audiences. We plan to present original productions as well as shows that have proven themselves here or abroad. A venue like this stimulates us and pushes us to offer originals as well as classics, the beautiful as well as the bold, but always to the highest standards of excellence."

Quebecor at the centre of Québec's cultural scene
"For decades, Quebecor has been committed to culture and has supported established stars and emerging artists alike," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "Today's announcement demonstrates that we remain committed to our mission of playing a central role on Québec's cultural scene."

For the full events schedule or to purchase tickets, visit cabaretducasino.ca

About the Casino de Montréal
Opened in 1993, the Casino de Montréal is a world-class gaming establishment and a masterpiece of Montréal architecture. It is the largest casino not only in Québec but in Canada. Known for its large selection of gaming options and excellent customer service, the Casino de Montréal provides visitors with a wide range of attractive, innovative and competitive entertainment choices, while remaining a world leader in responsible marketing.

About Gestev
Gestev is an event developer and organizer founded in 1992 that has made a name for itself in Québec and internationally. It produces, presents and promotes cultural and sporting events and brings local and international talent to audiences in its market. As a subsidiary of Quebecor Sports and Entertainment, which also includes the Videotron Centre, Baie de Beauport, Théâtre Capitole and the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal, Gestev is able to present high-quality events enhanced by the convergence opportunities offered by the Quebecor group's scope. Red Bull Crashed Ice, the Vélirium, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, Je Cours QC and the FIS Cross-Country World Cup are only a few of the major events produced by Gestev. Gestev also operates its own experiential marketing agency, with offices in Québec City and Montréal.

About Productions Martin Leclerc
Productions Martin Leclerc occupies a prominent place in concert production and artist management in Québec, and as a record company. Representing artists from both Québec and France, its people are caring and experienced professionals, dreamers who make their dreams come true as well as those of the artists they work with, artisans who take a personalized and collaborative approach with each artist.

About ComediHa!
ComediHa! Is a major creator and producer of comedy content distributed through multiple broadcast platforms, including live and televised. Its 80 permanent employees and more than 2,400 temporary employees based in Québec City, Montréal and Hollywood are dedicated to bringing laughter to millions of comedy fans around the world. In August of each year, ComediHa! Also organizes ComediHa! Fest-Québec, the largest French-language comedy festival and industry event in the world. Since it was founded in 1997, ComediHa! Has produced thousands of live shows and hundreds of television programs.

INTERVIEWS: Martin Tremblay (Quebecor Sports and Entertainment – Gestev), Eric Rufer (Casino de Montréal), Martin Leclerc (Productions Martin Leclerc), Sylvain Parent-Bédard (ComediHa!) and Sébastien Côté (Musicor Spectacles) will be available for individual interviews on-site at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal today, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Marc Dupré will also be available by phone during that time.
RSVP REQUIRED : To Marie-Michelle Gagné.

SOURCE Quebecor Sports and Entertainment

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/06/c1039.html

