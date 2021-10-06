U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,298.67
    -47.05 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,909.44
    -405.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,288.95
    -144.88 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.24
    -24.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.65
    -1.28 (-1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.40
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.19 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1542
    -0.0059 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0140 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    -0.0065 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2950
    -0.1770 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,016.98
    +3,817.40 (+7.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,309.13
    +46.03 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.36
    -81.74 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Cabify bolts on grocery deliveries in Spain with Lola Market tie-up

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

Spanish ride-hailing unicorn Cabify is getting into grocery deliveries as it looks to add another string to its multi-modal mobility and urban utility bow.

It announced the addition of a 'Super' option in its app today -- which is available for users in nine cities in its home market, namely: A Coruña, Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Seville, Valencia and Zaragoza.

The grocery delivery service is powered by a partnership with local grocery picking startup, Lola Market. But there's an added twist here because the latter was acquired by Spain's on-demand delivery platform giant, Glovo, last month -- as part of its efforts to expand a speedy urban grocery delivery business. So it's been a busy few months (of being in demand) for the smaller Spanish startup.

The relationship between Cabify and Glovo (via Lola Market) looks to be only at the level of a strategic partnership for now.

Last month Glovo said Lola Market would retain its brand and operate independently post-acquisition — led by Gonçalo Soares da Costa, CEO of a second grocery picking business, Mercadão, that Glovo simultaneously acquired.

And while Cabify is touting the new 'Super' offering as the first time its users will be able to grocery shop via its app, the service (including delivery) is being fulfilled by Lola Market. So it's a purely technical integration -- and looks like a play to cross-sell the ride-hailing platform's users on the convenience of push-button, app-based supermarket shopping too.

Madrid-based Lola Market, meanwhile, deliveries groceries from Spanish supermarket chains including Makro, Lidl, Carrefour, Mercadona, DIA, Alcampo, as well as saying it can do picking from traditional markets and some specialised shops.

The new 'Super' option in Cabify's app in Spain (Image credits: Cabify)

This summer Cabify rolled out a pilot multimodal subscription offering in Madrid -- seeking to nudge users towards subscription plans that make use of its different mobility offerings -- ride-hailing, its electric micromobility subsidiary MOVO, bike subscription service Bive and courier service.

With the new grocery tie-up it's billing the move as a further expansion of this multi-modality strategy -- and trying to claim green credentials, by suggesting it will reduce trips in private cars and help improve the urban environment by reducing emissions through grouped deliveries.

Though of course ride-hailing can negatively impact cities by clogging roads and causing congestion that can degrade the quality of public transport services and other emissions-free mobility options (e.g. biking and walking), as well as worsening air quality (even electric cars can produce pollution by generating particulate matter, such as from wear to car tyres).

Ride-hailing services also took a knock during the pandemic -- while grocery deliveries surged during lockdowns. So diversification looks sensible.

"This new service expands the concept of what we know as 'multi-mobility'," said Lucía Chávarri, VP of new business at Cabify in a statement. "With the 'Super' service, thanks to the collaboration with Lola Market, we avoid trips to supermarkets in private cars, which are often occupied by only one person, and which are very common in cities. "In addition, online shopping improves the efficiency of available resources, because delivery allows different orders to be grouped together and delivered following the best route."

Luis Pérez del Val, the founder and CEO of Lola Market, suggested the "collaboration" with Cabify will allow it to reach many more users and "take advantage of our infrastructure, making the service accessible to many more people in major cities".

"With this integration we will be able to further optimise the efforts of our Personal Shoppers," he also said, sketching the use-case of a Cabify user getting picked up at the airport and on the way to their destination having time to buy their groceries in the app and receive them when they arrive home.

"The possibility of shopping in 1 hour or at the scheduled time is a huge opportunity for this collaboration," he added.

Cabify also operates its ride-hailing platform in a number of cities in Latin America. We've asked if it has any plans to add grocery deliveries for users in that region.

More broadly, the lines between different on-demand city-based 'convenience' services continue to blur in Europe and the Americas as different platform giants jockey for position and profitability -- chasing the dream of a China-style 'super app'.

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Sheen or Kevin Costner: Who's more believable pitcher in movies? | Baseball Night in NY

    On BNNY, something a little different. Sal Licata asks&nbsp;Andrew Martino&nbsp; during the "Line Up Card" segment, who was a more believable as a "movie" pitcher: Kevin Costner or Charlie Sheen? Jon Hein also chimes in with his thoughts as well. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • High Alpha opens third venture studio: co-founder calls venture market ‘hot and crazy’

    Venture studio High Alpha launched its third studio Wednesday, continuing to create, launch and scale enterprise cloud companies. The Indianapolis firm typically begins a new studio every three years, and is a model of entrepreneurship that combines startup creation with venture funding. Co-founder and managing partner Scott Dorsey told TechCrunch this is coming at a busy time for venture capital.

  • To get rich investing, the power of time beats a lucky stock pick

    Just five years of modest investments if you start early in your working life can leave you with millions when it’s time to retire.

  • Alphabet's Wing tests drone deliveries from shopping center rooftops in Australia

    Alphabet subsidiary Wing has launched a pilot program that will have its drones fly products from the rooftops of shopping centers.

  • Take a Pass on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for Now

    During Tuesday's Mad Money "Lightning Round", one caller asked Jim Cramer about a company by the name of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals : "I like companies like this," he responded. Let's check out the chart of this biopharmaceutical company that is using gene science. In this daily bar chart of LXRX, below, we can see that prices made a rapid run-up in late 2020 and then declined from February to July/August.

  • Lithium Jumps Again as Miners Can’t Keep Up With Battery Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices extended their yearlong rally as surging demand spurs a shortfall of the key battery material.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansPrices have more than doubled in the past year, according to a Benchmark Min

  • Natural Gas Rises Even Higher as Oil Prices Ease

    Prices of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, eased 0.2% to $82.4 a barrel after shooting past the $80-a-barrel mark Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate was down 0.3% to $78.6 a barrel. This contrasted with another major spike of the benchmark Dutch natural-gas price, whose price was up 16% to around €135 ($156) per megawatt-hour (MWh.) after reaching more than 160 per MWh in early trading.

  • UK petrol prices to hit all time high by Christmas, warns RAC

    The average price of a litre of both petrol and diesel rose in September to make a tank around £12 more expensive than a year ago.

  • Despite Exodus of Empty Containers, US Exports Are Hitting New Highs

    "Our largest export commodity continues to be air" is a frequent saying of Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. That's certainly true at his port, where exports are containerized. Far more empty boxes leave than full ones, so they can be reloaded quickly in Asia. But look at the big picture and U.S. exports are actually rising — and on track for a record year. It's just that more exports are being loaded aboard tankers and dry cargo vessels as opposed to container ships. T

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.

  • Oil Declines With Equities as Surging Energy Prices Risk Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as risks to global growth from surging prices of energy commodities forced equities lower, while an industry report pointed to higher U.S. crude stockpiles. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansFutures in New York

  • Coca-Cola is so desperate for freight space it’s importing ingredients on coal ships

    The soda company is so desperate for freight space it's ditching container shipping and reverting to a logistics strategy most companies started to abandon in the 1960s.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices After OPEC+ Restraint Fuels Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia reduced oil prices for its main buyers, a day after OPEC+ sent crude futures surging by sticking to a plan for slow and steady supply increases.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansState firm Saudi Aramco’s cu

  • Crude Oil Bulls Set Sights On $100 A Barrel

    Prices have risen by more than 25% over the past seven weeks, almost uninterrupted. Other energy products like Gas and coal have gained much more momentum than oil, and the price of oil may continue to rise in the near future.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • JetBlue CEO Expects to Turn a Profit Next Year

    Oct.05 -- JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes says he expects the airline to be profitable by next year, citing a strong rebound in bookings this summer. Hayes spoke on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Natural Gas Crisis Pushes U.S. Prices to Highest Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures jumped to the highest settlement price in 12 years in New York as global gas supply shortages stoke concerns for U.S. shortages. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenAs the northern hemisphere heads into winter-heating season, low U.S. auxiliary supplies h

  • India is also staring at an energy crisis

    After China resorted to power rationing last month, Indian authorities may have to adopt similar limits if dwindling coal stores at power plants trigger a power crisis here in the coming months. Coal-fired power plants had stockpiles of coal for an average of four days as on Oct. 4, far short of federal guidelines recommending supplies of at least two weeks, according to the latest data by the Central Electricity Authority. Out of 108 plants, 16 power stations have reported fuel outages and 45 have stock for just a couple of days.

  • European markets tumble on inflation fears and soaring oil and gas prices

    US crude reached its highest level since 2014, extending its recent rally due to tight supplies, rising demand, and soaring gas prices.

  • NIH Chief Francis Collins to resign, AstraZeneca seeks COVID treatment authorization

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel to break down the latest COVID news, including AstraZeneca’s push to receive FDA authorization for a new COVID treatment and the head of the NIH Francis Collins set to resign by the end of the year.