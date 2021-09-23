Cable and Accessories Market Size to Increase by $ 6.91 bn during 2020-2024 | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Cable and Accessories Market to Witness 3M Co. & ABB Ltd. as Prominent Vendors

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cable and Accessories Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Latest market research report titled Cable Accessories Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The cable and accessories market value is anticipated to grow by $ 6.91 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 3.47% during the forecast period.

Cable and Accessories Market Dynamics

Factors such as the large-scale deployment of explosion-resistant cable terminations and the evolution of high-temperature superconducting cables will be crucial in driving the growth of the cable and accessories market. But the fragmentation in emerging markets will restrict the market growth.

The renewable cable protection systems will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the faults in cable terminations and joints resulting in cable failure are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Cable and Accessories Company Profiles

The cable accessories market report provides complete insights on key vendors including 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Kabelwerk Eupen AG, Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Trelleborg AB.

Cable and Accessories Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the cable accessories market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Cable and Accessories Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into the following segments - low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Low voltage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Medium voltage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

High voltage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

ABB Ltd.

Hubbell Inc.

Kabelwerk Eupen AG

Nexans SA

Prysmian Spa

Southwire Co. LLC

Sumitomo Corp.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

