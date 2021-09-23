Cable and Accessories Market Size to Increase by $ 6.91 bn during 2020-2024 | 17000 + Technavio Reports
Cable and Accessories Market to Witness 3M Co. & ABB Ltd. as Prominent Vendors
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable and Accessories Market - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The cable and accessories market value is anticipated to grow by $ 6.91 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 3.47% during the forecast period.
Cable and Accessories Market Dynamics
Factors such as the large-scale deployment of explosion-resistant cable terminations and the evolution of high-temperature superconducting cables will be crucial in driving the growth of the cable and accessories market. But the fragmentation in emerging markets will restrict the market growth.
The renewable cable protection systems will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the faults in cable terminations and joints resulting in cable failure are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Cable and Accessories Company Profiles
The cable accessories market report provides complete insights on key vendors including 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Hubbell Inc., Kabelwerk Eupen AG, Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., and Trelleborg AB.
Cable and Accessories Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the cable accessories market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Cable and Accessories Market Segmentation
By Application, the market is classified into the following segments - low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Low voltage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Medium voltage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
High voltage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
ABB Ltd.
Hubbell Inc.
Kabelwerk Eupen AG
Nexans SA
Prysmian Spa
Southwire Co. LLC
Sumitomo Corp.
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Trelleborg AB
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
