U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,187.50
    -13.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,199.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,097.50
    -58.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.30
    -7.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.15
    +0.63 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.13
    -0.69 (-3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0055 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0000
    +0.5300 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,431.29
    -304.93 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.16
    -2.64 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.02
    +22.28 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Cable Accessories Market Surpassing a Valuation of US$ 92,443.0 Million in 2032, with a CAGR of 6.1% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

According to Future Market Insights, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share and growth opportunities for Cable Accessories, and is expected to reach at a share of 22.5% in 2022. Europe is expected to show a highest growth in the industry, with UK and Germany accounting for the major market chunk in the region

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global cable accessories demand is expected to witness exponential growth with an impressive CAGR of 6.1% over the valuation period from 2022 to 2032. The market is valued at US$ 50,960.0 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 92,443.0 Million in 2032. Growth is attributed to the rising polymeric insulation cable across the globe.

Cable accessories are widely designed to connect cables and efficiently insulate the conductor from direct contact with the earth. These accessories are utilized to protect the cables from any kind of degradation and erosion caused by environmental stress, ultraviolet light, and another medium as well. Strong cable accessories provide strength to the cable to bear environmental extremes and offer reliable service over long operating life in both underground as well as overhead installations.

The major factors attributing to the surge in the cable accessories market include an increase in power capacity on a global level, offshore wind policies in developing countries, increasing replacements of conventional grids with ‘Smart Grids Sensors’, and infrastructural upgrades in lucrative markets throughout the forecast period.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5090

Key Takeaways

Cable accessories are considered to be an integral part of the installation and distribution of cables. In order to connect two cables with the same or different insulation materials, these accessories are utilized. In the early days, paper insulated cables were utilized for cables that provided low or medium voltage, in the modern era, they have been drastically replaced by polymeric type. Owing to its growing use in every industry, cable accessories are predicted to surge over the forecast period.

The increased use of polymeric insulation cable owing to its rising awareness among people who are concerned about better and reliable technology for greater results has a major contribution to the growth of the market and is expected to accelerate the market growth in upcoming years.

Another prominent factor responsible for the growth of the cable accessories market is the surging demand for reliable and efficient technology which comes with long operating life. This has happened due to the increasing focus of companies on decreasing operational costs by increasing quality.

The surge in demand for electricity from numerous end-use industries including manufacturing, oil & gas, and construction is one of the primary factors that is expected to elevate the growth of the Cable Accessories Market during the forecast period.

Ask Our Analyst More about Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-5090

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players are focusing on technological advancements in developing smart grids along with increasing research and development activities toward improving the quality of cable accessories are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for key players to maintain their position in the global market soon.

The key market players are collaborating to offer the best-in-class accessories to enhance worldwide cable facilities. There is a plethora of global companies in the cable accessories market that are working towards improving its quality and making it more reliable.

More Insights into the Cable Accessories Market

On the basis of the regional segment, North America is expected to dominate the global market by attributing 16% of the total market share from 2022 to 2032. The North American region is predicted to emerge as an impressive market owing to the diverse application of cable accessories in industrial and non-industrial sectors across the region. The growing investment in the infrastructure sector increased the migration of the population from rural to urban cities, and growth in the economy are likely to propel growth in the market.

As per FMI analysis, Europe is anticipated to hold the largest market share and is expected to possess 22.5% of the global market revenue.

The Asia Pacific is another market showcasing positive growth opportunities due to the presence of key market players in the region that has managed to garner a huge customer base throughout the projection period. The region is accountable for 20.2% of the total market share in 2022.

Owing to the surging demand for power within developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia, the need for power generation, transmission & distribution infrastructure, is expected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5090

Key Segments Profiled in the Cable Accessories Industry Survey

Cable Accessories Market By Voltage:

  • LV (low voltage) Cable Accessories

  • MV (medium voltage) Cable Accessories

  • EHV (Extra-High Voltage) Cable Accessories

  • EHV (Extra-High Voltage) Cable Accessories

Cable Accessories Market By End-Use Industry:

  • Cable Accessories for Railways

  • Cable Accessories for Electric Power Industry

  • Cable Accessories for Construction Industry

  • Cable Accessories for Power transmission Industry

  • Cable Accessories for Manufacturing Industry

  • Others

Cable Accessories Market By Type:

  • Joint & Terminations

  • Din Lugs And Connectors

  • Heat Shrink Shapes

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

Request Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5090

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Air Flow Sensors Market Size: The global air flow sensors market size is anticipated to be evaluated at US$ 2,242 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3,140 Mn in 2032.

Chassis Dynamometers Market Share: The global chassis dynamometers market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 196.4 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% to be valued at US$ 250.9 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Ceramic Transducers Market Forecast: The global ceramic transducers market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,636.5 Million in 2022, expected to reach US$ 3,945.9 Million by 2032.

Cable Cars And Ropeways Market Trends: The cable cars and ropeways market are anticipated to reach a forecasted market value of US$ 11.5 Mn by 2032.

Integrated Gas System Market Volume: The global integrated gas system market size is set to reach a valuation of US$ 458.7 Mn in 2022. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022 to 2032 and is expected to top a valuation of US$ 934.1 Mn by 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports 


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Spiked Thursday

    There are plenty of challenges in China's electric vehicle (EV) sector right now, but Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped over 8% early Thursday anyway. While they pared some of those gains, as of 12:37 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares remained 6.1% higher. Nio investors can thank the Chinese government for today's boost.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • The market is ‘positioned for perfection’ from a dovish Fed and soft landing: Strategist

    Zach Hill, Horizon Investments head of portfolio strategy, and Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group owner and author of “Common Sense Bull,” join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market is bracing itself as it awaits for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the Federal Reserve’s next moves to bring down inflation.

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • Top after-hours movers: Affirm, Gap, Workday and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • T-Mobile Has Replaced Verizon Atop the Wireless World. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    T-Mobile was an also-ran until its merger with Sprint and the ongoing transition to 5G. But as Verizon and AT&T struggle, T-Mobile goes from strength to strength, with big earnings and buybacks ahead.

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • FTSE 100 closes higher and Wall Street rises as investors turn focus to Jackson Hole

    Focus is now on Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

  • Top Stock Reports for Bank of America, Toyota Motor & AT&T

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) and AT&T Inc. (T).