U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,344.67
    -65.46 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,077.58
    -286.92 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,579.46
    -275.67 (-1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.31
    -44.20 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.43
    +1.12 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.30
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    +0.0200 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3483
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9880
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,531.89
    +2,330.17 (+6.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.23
    +9.64 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,363.02
    +65.87 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Cable Assembly Market: Information by- Product (Application-specific, Rectangular, RF, Circular, and Others), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecom and datacom, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) -- Forecast till 2025|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cable Assembly market is segmented into three categories based on the Product (Application-specific, Rectangular, RF, Circular, and Others), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecom and datacom, Industrial, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 67.87 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%.

Attractive Opportunities in Cable Assembly Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cable Assembly Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis
The global cable assembly market is classified by Technavio as part of the global electrical components and equipment industry. Factors such as increased adoption of automation in industrial processes increased focus on energy-efficient electrical components and equipment, and increased acceptance of sensors across different end-user segments will drive expansion in the global electrical components and equipment market. External factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the following years have been extensively examined in our research analysis and will define the levels of growth of the cable assembly market during the projected period.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global cable assembly market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the cable assembly market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample,

Cable Assembly Market Value Chain Analysis
To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of cable assembly is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Aftermarket and service

  • Industry innovations

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights
The cable assembly market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the cable assembly market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., BizLink Holding Inc., Cable Manufacturing and Assembly Co. Inc., Corning Inc., Minnesota Wire, and Cable Co., Molex LLC, RF Industries Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cable assembly market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Amphenol Corp. - Offers Amphenol Charger Cable Solutions that provide highly flexible customized connection solutions from standard USB2.0 to the device side with Pogo pins or Spring.

  • BizLink Holding Inc. - Offers BizLink automotive cable assemblies and wire harnesses that provide you custom solutions, reliable products, and seamless integration in the motor vehicle industry.

  • Cable Manufacturing and Assembly Co. Inc. - Offers cable assembly solutions for the Transportation, Aerospace, Recreational Products, and Medical industries.

The cable assembly market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights
The cable assembly market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China, the US, Japan, India, and Germany are the key markets for cable assembly market in APAC.

Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India will fuel this region's market expansion. Cable assemblies are mostly purchased by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and manufacturing. During the projection period, these purchasers will increase demand for cable assemblies in this region. Cable assemblies are used in the automotive industry for audio, cruise, braking, engine, battery, and clutch control systems. China is one of the region's most important markets for automobile manufacture and consumption.

Furthermore, China, the US, Japan, India, and Germany is APAC's top producer of cable assembly, owing to the increasing demand for EVs.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Cable Assembly Key Market Drivers:

Due to technological advancements that have lowered the cost of batteries and improved the efficiency of EVs, EV sales have exploded in the last ten years, notably in nations like the United States, Germany, China, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. EV sales will increase during the predicted period due to the deployment of low prices and the availability of subsidies.

  • Cable Assembly Key Market Trends:

The demand for data centers is increasing globally, owing to the exponential development of data traffic from businesses and individuals. Several firms have been forced to create their data centers or consolidate data centers to serve their clients as a result of the vast data generated. Furthermore, the growing popularity of cloud computing is pushing up demand for data centers. Several companies are investing in and constructing new data centers.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the cable assembly market.

Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Smart Sensor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Power Transmission Motion Control Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cable Assembly Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 67.87 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.29

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key consumer countries

China, the US, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Amphenol Corp., Aptiv Plc, BizLink Holding Inc., Cable Manufacturing and Assembly Co. Inc., Carrio Cabling Corp., Copartner Tech Corp., Corning Inc., Fischer Connectors SA, IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC., Minnesota Wire and Cable Co., Molex LLC, Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, RF Industries Ltd., Samtec Inc., Smiths Group Plc, TE Connectivity Ltd., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cable-assembly-market-information-by--product-application-specific-rectangular-rf-circular-and-others-application-automotive-consumer-electronics-telecom-and-datacom-industrial-and-others-and-geography-apac-europe-301466555.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • These five signals will tell you when the Wall Street correction is over, says veteran strategist

    Barry Bannister and the team at Stifel say investors should be wary of any late-day rallies from a stock market that has miles to go before its correction phase is over.

  • GE Misses Sales Expectations in Setback for Larry Culp’s Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. missed Wall Street’s sales expectations for the fourth quarter as it grappled with worsening supply-chain pressures, a stumble for Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp as he readies a plan to break up the conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leader

  • Why Sierra Oncology Stock Is On Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) jumped by as much as 90% in premarket trading Tuesday. Investors are piling into this small-cap biotech stock today in response to overwhelmingly positive late-stage trial results for the blood cancer drug candidate momelotinib. Specifically, Sierra announced ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning that momelotinib met all of its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 3 trial as a treatment for myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic and were previously treated with an approved JAK inhibitor.

  • GE's shares fall as supply-chain woes hit Q4 revenue

    The Boston-based industrial conglomerate said it was facing supply-chain issues across all of its businesses, but the problem remained most acute at its healthcare unit. They are also fueling inflationary pressure, adversely impacting its onshore wind business due to the rising cost of transportation and commodities like steel. In response, Chief Executive Larry Culp told investors that the company was raising prices and trying to keep a lid on costs.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    The 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to these four exceptional growth and value stocks.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Inflation at 7%: 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics' recently published consumer price index (CPI) report showed that inflation rose 7% from 2020, its highest jump since 1982. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks that can help you thrive through inflation. Read on to see why they think Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are top buys right now.

  • Stock Split Watch: Is Walt Disney Next?

    Stock splits don't change anything fundamental, but Disney still might have a logical reason to enact one.

  • Why Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Based on its latest clinical trial data, this small-cap biotech could have a best-in-class treatment for advanced skin cancer on the way.

  • Trulieve Celebrates Completion of Statewide Retail Rebrand in Pennsylvania

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, is hosting a statewide grand re-branding celebration spanning all Trulieve-affiliated Pennsylvania retail locations on Saturday, Jan. 29. Trulieve invites registered medical marijuana patients and caregivers to join the celebration at each of its affiliated medical marijuana dispensaries across the state.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    When a recession hits, the stocks that investors pick up need great long-term potential, as well as a recession-proof business model. Two tech companies I'd buy during a recession are CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK). Both provide vital software, something that cannot be cut regardless of how bad business gets.

  • Steel Dynamics Earnings Top As Steel Stocks Try To Forge Rebound

    Steel Dynamics kicked off a big week of steel stock earnings with Nucor and U.S. Steel to follow. Can STLD, NUE and X rebound?