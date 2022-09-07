U.S. markets close in 5 hours

Cable Cars and Ropeways Market is projected to have a lower CAGR of 10.6% through 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read

Expanding Tourism Sector to Present Cable Cars and Ropeways US$ 11.5 Mn Market Opportunity in 2032. Gondola lifts segment is pegged to drive monetary growth in the global cable cars & ropeways market. The top two global players collectively account for over 60% of the overall cable cars & ropeways market share

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cable cars and ropeways market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 11.5 Mn in 2032 while exhibiting a stellar growth rate of 10.6% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Scaling up from an estimated value of US$ 4.21 Mn in 2022, the cable cars and ropeways market is fueled by the escalating tourist activity all over the world. More and more countries are concentrating on reinventing their tourist attractions by integrating zipping and ropeway projects. This, in turn, will boost the sales of cable cars and ropeways over the projected period.

Future Market Insights Logo
Future Market Insights Logo

Cable cars and ropeways are aerial lifts that use one or two fixed ropes or cables to support the transporting vehicle along with a third rope or cable for proper propulsion. These vehicles use a simple, powerful and cost-effective technology. Cable cars and ropeways are a quick, affordable and convenient way of transport, especially in hilly and mountain areas, areas with rivers, snow-covered areas, unequal terrains, etc. Moreover, advancing technology has enabled the introduction of electric motors and steel cables which optimize efficiency. This has resulted in large-scale adoption of cable cars and ropeways in various regions which offer tourist and adventure attractions as well as areas with mining facilities.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1931

With emerging trends in cable cars and ropeways, the market is steadily becoming a preferred choice of travel in tourist and winter regions. Gradually, opportunities are also emerging in urban transportation. Furthermore, evolving technology and high advantages associated with cable cars and ropeways are expected to propel the market towards growth over the forecast period.

"Rising adoption of latest technology coupled with rapidly expanding tourism industries are stimulating the sales of cable cars and ropeways in the global market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst. 

Key Takeaways:

  • Strict safety regulations and high power consumption may hamper market prospects.

  • North America to account for 18.4% of the overall market share in 2022.

  • Europe will undergo considerable target market growth over the forecast period.

  • Start-up ecosystem in the market will likely introduce new and enhanced products into the market.

Competitive Landscape 

Doppelmayr Garaventa Group, Vergokan, Kreischberg: Cableways, Dubrovnik cable cars, Kropivnik Cableways Pvt. Ltd., Damodar ropeways, and Bullwheel international cable car corp among others, are some of the major players in the cable cars and ropeways market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

In a fairly competitive market, major players are concentrating on market expansion strategies like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements. These businesses also vie for the government tenders to gain a competitive edge.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1931

Cable Cars And Ropeways Market Key segments

By Industry:

  • Tourism

  • Material handling

  • Public transportation

  • Mining industries

By Sales Channel:

  • OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

  • Aftermarket

By Type:

  • Fixed grip installations

  • Drag lifts

  • Fixed grip chairlifts

  • Pulsed gondola ropeways

  • Detachable installations

  • Detachable chairlifts

  • Mono cable detachable gondola lifts

  • Telemix: combined detachable chairlift and gondola lift

  • Bicable (2S) & Tricable (3S) Gondola lifts

  • Aerial tramway

  • Funicular

More Insights into the Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global cable cars and ropeways market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on industry (tourism, material handling, public transportation, mining industries), sales channels (OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), aftermarket), type (fixed grip installations, drag lifts, fixed grip chairlifts, pulsed gondola ropeways, detachable installations, detachable chairlifts, mono cable detachable gondola lifts, telemix: combined detachable chairlift and gondola lift, bicable (2S) & tricable (3S) gondola lifts, aerial tramway, funicular), and region.

Request an Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-1931

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the cable cars and ropeways market in North America is expected to present considerable growth over the assessment period. The region is expected to account for 18.4% of the overall market share. This growth can be attributed to usage of cable cars and ropeways in urban transportation as well as their application in multiple mountaineering and hiking spaces. Advancing tourist areas are also supplementing this growth.

In Europe, the cable cars and ropeways market is expected to present healthy growth over the forecast period. The region currently holds 25.2 % of the global market share. Booming tourism sector along with an intensely dynamic demography seem to bolster the regional market growth over the projected period.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Request a Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1931

Explore FMI's related Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain

Cable Distribution Cabinets Market Growth : Cable Distribution Cabinets covering sales outlook, demand forecast and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 – 2027

Cable Accessories Market Trends : Cable Accessories is valued at US$ 50,960.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to be valued at US$ 92,443.0 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Rope Rescue Harness Market Demand: The rope rescue harness market is projected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 2.2 Bn by 2032

Electric Motor Market Share: The electric motor market will rise at 5.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031 in comparison above 3.8% CAGR registered during 2016-2020.

Cathodic Protection Market Size: The global cathodic protection market size is set to be valued at US$ 4,605.0 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022-2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cable-cars-and-ropeways-market-is-projected-to-have-a-lower-cagr-of-10-6-through-2032---future-market-insights-inc-301619138.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

