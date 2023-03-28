U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

Cable Modem Termination System Market to Exceed US$ 13.5 Billion as Demand for Netflix and Hulu Content Skyrockets | Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·5 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Cable Modem Termination Systems: Healthy Surge in Audience Number across OTT Platforms to Bolster Demand!

New York, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2032, the market for cable modem termination systems is anticipated to reach US$ 13.5 billion. It is predicted that it will exhibit a CAGR of about 8.3% from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, a Cable Modem Termination System Market revenue of US$ 6.1 billion was anticipated.  

The industry is expected to be driven by expansion of over-the-top (OTT) channels such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix. Another leading factor driving the business forward is increasing demand for the internet of things.

The cable modem termination system offers high-speed data services to cable subscribers, including voice-over-internet-protocol. In the serial data line system, it serves to give access to multiplexing operations for integrated services digital lines. It is typically used by cable providers to deliver a service over a hybrid fiber-coax network.

The converged cable access platform contributes to the provision of two services: a converged edge services access router and a converged fully managed access platform. Its responsibility is to offer a lone platform for the dissemination of motion pictures and IP-based online services. It can be applied to traffic shaping, over-the-top services, and other things.

The market would expand as a result of rising investment and growing preference for broadband services. Launch of over-the-top products would also contribute to the market's growth. As a result of technological advancement, businesses worldwide are adopting internet of things techniques to enhance positive market impact components.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19459

Increasing broadband users would be even more advantageous for network infrastructure. Demand for modem termination modules would increase. Nevertheless, in the ten years to follow, the market might be constrained by high investment costs and issues with bandwidth sharing.

Companies that provide OTT platform services want to be more than just gathering places to view movies and TV shows. They would also want to make money off the creation and licensing of such content.

This kind of circumstance has brought traditional television and the OTT industry into direct rivalry. Using innovative technologies on these platforms could make the rivalry even more fierce.

Key Takeaways from Cable Modem Termination System Market 

  • The market for cable modem termination systems experienced a CAGR of around 10.4% in the historical period.

  • The USA cable modem termination system market is expected to be worth US$ 4.3 billion by 2032.

  • The United Kingdom cable modem termination system market is set to elevate at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032.

  • Japan cable modem termination system market is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 503.0 million by 2032.

  • By application, the consumer category is likely to flourish at a CAGR of 8.1% in the assessment period.

“The market is anticipated to expand as high-speed internet usage and cloud-based service adoption surge. Systems for terminating cable modems help provide high-speed internet access over cable networks.” – Says a lead analyst.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19459

Competitive Landscape: Cable Modem Termination System Market 

The cable modem termination system sector is fragmented. The industry is becoming more and more cutthroat as more television and content companies embrace the streaming TV craze.

Key Players -

Casa Systems, Arris International Limited, Cisco System Inc., Nokia Corporation, Harmonic Inc., Broadcom Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Chongqing Jinghong Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

It is intensifying the competition for compelling programs to hold viewers' attention. Several organizations are focusing on product innovation to draw customers.

For instance,

  • In April 2021, Virgin Media measured 2.2 Gbps connection speeds during innovation experiments. In order to deliver faster and more dependable broadband speeds to customers' homes, Virgin Media adopted a telecommunications technology known as DOCSIS 3.1. Virgin Media specialists were able to deliver multiple gigabit speeds to homes in Southampton and Manchester using the company's wired connection, the Hub 4. Virgin Media's Gig1 gigabit internet service comes bundled with the company's current router.

Get More Exclusive Insights into Cable Modem Termination System Market Study

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cable modem termination system market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2032.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/19459

The study reveals extensive growth in the cable modem termination system market in terms of

  • DOCSIS standard (DOCSIS 3.0 & below system standard, DOCSIS 3.1 system standard),

  • Application (business, consumer), and regions.

About the Semiconductor and Electronics Division at Persistence Market Research (PMR)

Persistence Market Research's highly experienced semiconductor and electronics team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges. 
Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh  
Persistence Market Research  
U.S. Sales Office: 
305 Broadway, 7th Floor 
New York City, NY 10007 
+1-646-568-7751 
United States 
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353 
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com


