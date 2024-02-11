Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Pay A US$2.95 Dividend In Four Days

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Cable One's shares on or after the 16th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$2.95 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$11.80 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Cable One has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of US$498.15. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 87% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Cable One's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 20% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, Cable One has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.8% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Cable One is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Cable One an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Cable One from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Cable One's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Cable One (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

