Cable One Opens Applications for Charitable Giving Fund to Support Local Nonprofit Organizations

·3 min read

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cable One family of brands will open fall applications for the company's Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards $200,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, from October 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021.

Cable One logo
Cable One logo

Grants will be made available across communities served by the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight®, Fidelity Communications, Clearwave® and ValuNet Fiber) and will concentrate support in the following priority areas:

  • Education and Digital Literacy

  • Hunger Relief and Food Insecurity

  • Community Development

Last spring the company awarded more than $100,000 in grants to 30 nonprofits, including organizations serving the homeless, providing child advocacy, offering senior assistance, and supplying food to those in need, to name a few.

The Charitable Giving Fund is an extension of the company's existing corporate social responsibility efforts, which include:

  • Chromebooks for Kids, an initiative in which the company donates Chromebooks to Title I schools across its footprint. To date the company has donated more than 2,000 Chromebooks to help bridge the digital divide in schools that lack funding.

  • Partnering with EmbraceRace, a national organization dedicated to creating tools, resources, and networks to promote a movement of child and adult racial justice advocates.

  • Supporting the mission of Special Olympics Arizona, which provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports, as well as health, arts, and leadership and advocacy programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

  • Planting trees through the Arbor Day Foundation on behalf of customers who switch to paperless billing. By the end of 2021, the company will have planted 110,000 trees in its markets and national forests.

  • Supporting the mission of Keep America Beautiful in cleaning up and beautifying communities across the U.S.

"We are committed to connecting customers in the cities and towns we serve to what matters most," said Julie Laulis, President and CEO. "Through our philanthropic initiatives and partnerships, we provide support for nonprofit organizations to build strong and vibrant communities, improve quality of life, and make a positive difference where we live and work."

For more information about the Cable One Charitable Giving Fund, visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.

About Cable One
Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider committed to connecting customers and communities to what matters most. Through Sparklight® and the associated Cable One family of brands, the Company serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Over its fiber-optic infrastructure, the Cable One family of brands provide residential customers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including Gigabit speeds, advanced WiFi and video. For businesses ranging from small and mid-market up to enterprise, wholesale and carrier, the Company offers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enable businesses of all sizes to grow, compete and succeed.

