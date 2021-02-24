Cable Ties Marketplace Measurement, Percentage, and Forecasts Record until 2024 | Featuring Key Vendors - M Co., ABB Ltd., Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Advanced Cable Ties Inc., and Others

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Ties Market by Geography and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Cable Ties Market by Geography and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The cable ties market is expected to grow by USD 1.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The increased incorporation of heat stabilized materials with cable ties is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 is expected to have Mixed and Direct impact on Materials industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show at par growth.

Cable Ties Market: End-user Landscape

Cable ties are important in the electrical and electronics industry. The fasteners are used for binding cables in a data center, telecommunications, and industrial electronics applications. The enterprises in this industry use cable ties for bundling and harnessing products such as optic cables and wire. These ties are more reliable compared with products such as electric tapes. The cable ties market share growth by the electrical and electronics segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the retail goods and construction segments.

Cable Ties Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest cable ties market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand from industries such as construction, food and beverages, and electrical and electronics and the rising investments in the 5G network will significantly drive the cable ties market growth in this region over the forecast period. Almost 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the critical market for the cable ties market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

3M Co.

ABB Ltd.

Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Advanced Cable Ties Inc.

Avery Dennison Inc.

HellermannTyton GmbH

KAI SUH SUH ENTERPRISE CO. LTD.

Novoflex

Panduit Corp.

Partex Marking Systems UK Ltd.

