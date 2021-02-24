Cable Ties Marketplace Measurement, Percentage, and Forecasts Record until 2024 | Featuring Key Vendors - M Co., ABB Ltd., Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Advanced Cable Ties Inc., and Others
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Ties Market by Geography and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The cable ties market is expected to grow by USD 1.49 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The increased incorporation of heat stabilized materials with cable ties is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/cable-ties-market-industry-analysis
What our reports offer:
How businesses can stay relevant
What values are driving customer loyalty
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
COVID-19 is expected to have Mixed and Direct impact on Materials industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show at par growth.
Cable Ties Market: End-user Landscape
Cable ties are important in the electrical and electronics industry. The fasteners are used for binding cables in a data center, telecommunications, and industrial electronics applications. The enterprises in this industry use cable ties for bundling and harnessing products such as optic cables and wire. These ties are more reliable compared with products such as electric tapes. The cable ties market share growth by the electrical and electronics segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the retail goods and construction segments.
Cable Ties Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest cable ties market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand from industries such as construction, food and beverages, and electrical and electronics and the rising investments in the 5G network will significantly drive the cable ties market growth in this region over the forecast period. Almost 45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the critical market for the cable ties market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
3M Co.
ABB Ltd.
Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Advanced Cable Ties Inc.
Avery Dennison Inc.
HellermannTyton GmbH
KAI SUH SUH ENTERPRISE CO. LTD.
Novoflex
Panduit Corp.
Partex Marking Systems UK Ltd.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Cable Accessories Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The cable accessories market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.91 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Offshore Wind Cable Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The offshore wind cable market size has the potential to grow by USD 655.89 million during 2020-2024. The market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the key market drivers, which have been explore in this report. To get extensive research insights Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user
Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Retail goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Material
Market segments
Comparison by Material
Nylon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Metal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
3M Co.
ABB Ltd.
Acme Seals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
Advanced Cable Ties Inc.
Avery Dennison Inc.
HellermannTyton GmbH
KAI SUH SUH ENTERPRISE CO. LTD.
Novoflex
Panduit Corp.
Partex Marking Systems UK Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/cable-ties-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cable-ties-marketplace-measurement-percentage-and-forecasts-record-until-2024--featuring-key-vendors---m-co-abb-ltd-acme-seals-malaysia-sdn-bhd-advanced-cable-ties-inc-and-others-301234239.html
SOURCE Technavio