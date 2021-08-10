Cable Tray market | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Chatsworth Products Inc. | Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cable tray market is expected to grow worth $ 3.21 bn by 2025 as per Technavio. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%.

Attractive Opportunities with Cable Tray Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis- Get FREE sample report in MINUTES

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Cable Tray Market Analysis Report by End-user (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cable-tray-market-size-industry-analysis

The cable tray market is driven by the increasing adoption of automation and communication technologies. In addition, increased investments in data centers are anticipated to boost the growth of the Cable Tray Market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cable Tray Companies:

ABB Ltd.

Chatsworth Products Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Hubbell Inc.

Legrand SA

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cable Tray Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - size, and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cable Tray Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Story continues

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Air Quality Monitor Market -The air quality monitor market size is expected to grow by USD 2.16 billion and record a CAGR of 8.09% during 2021-2025. Get a free sample report now!

CNC Machine Tools Market -The CNC machine tools market size is expected to grow by USD 25.61 billion and record a CAGR of 9.11% during 2021-2025. Get a free sample report now!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cable-tray-market--evolving-opportunities-with-abb-ltd-and-chatsworth-products-inc--technavio-insights-301352250.html

SOURCE Technavio