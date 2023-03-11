U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    -1.2000 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,641.71
    +718.25 (+3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Cablevisión Holding Announces Its Full Year and Last Quarter 2022 Results

Cablevision Holding S.A.
·3 min read
Cablevision Holding S.A.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company") (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH)(Level 1: CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)(BCBA:TECO2), announced today its Full Year and Last Quarter 2022 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (2022 vs. 2021):

  • Total Revenues reached Ps. 729,182 million, a decrease of 12.0% in real terms as of 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, in a context in which price increases for our services in 2021 weren´t sufficient to compensate for the lag vis a vis inflation (94.8% interannually as of December 2022).

  • Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 529,386 million, a decrease of 7.2% in constant currency, mainly driven by lower costs on all items, except for employee benefits expenses and severance payments, and bad debt expenses.

  • EBITDA reached Ps. 199,796 million as of 2022, a decrease of 22.6% in real terms compared to 2021, mainly driven by lower revenues, partially offset by lower operating costs, which resulted in a lower EBITDA Margin of 27.4% in 2022, compared to 31.1% in 2021.

  • Consolidated Net Loss amounted to Ps. 168,757 million. Consolidated net loss attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 100,704 million. Given the economic and market conditions, Telecom and the Company assessed the recoverable value of the goodwill assets generated by the merger of Telecom and Cablevisión as of September 30, 2022. Consequently, the net income for the period contains an impairment loss, which amounts to Ps. 204,744million in constant currency as of December 31, 2022. This impairment does not affect assets other than mentioned goodwill and has no impact over Telecom's operations or its cash generation capacity.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(millions of Ps. in constant Currency as of December 31, 2022)

2022

2021

% Ch.

4Q22

3Q22

4Q21

QoQ

YoY

Total Revenues

729,182

828,831

(12.0%)

176,777

173,874

199,850

1.7%

(11.5%)

EBITDA (1)

199,796

258,066

(22.6%)

41,756

42,677

53,764

(2.2%)

(22.3%)

EBITDA Margin (2)

27.4%

31.1%

(12.0%)

23.6%

24.5%

26.9%

(3.8%)

(12.2%)

Net income

(168,757)

19,970

(945.0%)

(13,931)

(199,694)

16,982

(93.0%)

(182.0%)

Attributable to:

Equity Shareholders

(100,704)

7,203

(1498.0%)

(5,710)

(111,730)

6,111

(94.9%)

(193.4%)

Non-Controlling Interests

(68,053)

12,767

(633.0%)

(8,220)

(87,964)

10,871

(90.7%)

(175.6%)

(1) EBITDA is defined as Total Revenues minus operating cost and expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to EBITDA as we report it.
(2) EBITDA Margin is defined as EBITDA over Total Revenues .

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

CABLEVISIÓN HOLDING S.A
(BCBA: CVH / LSE: CVH)
cordially invites you to participate in its Webcast Presentation
to discuss the Full Year and Last Quarter 2022 Results

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Time: 1:00pm Buenos Aires Time/12:00pm New York Time/4:00pm London

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VCwcLgDS

The webcast presentation will also be available at:
https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of CVH. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. CVH does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in CVH's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, CVH's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to CVH and its operations.

Investor Relations Contacts:

In Buenos Aires:
Cablevisión Holding S.A.
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 - 3417
www.cvh.com.ar

In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira and Marcella Ewerton Dragone
Email: fig@fig.ooo
Tel: +1 917 691-4047

SOURCE: Cablevisión Holding S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743305/Cablevisin-Holding-Announces-Its-Full-Year-and-Last-Quarter-2022-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Firm Circle Has $3.3 Billion in Reserves at Collapsed Silicon Valley Bank

    Worried investors cashed out more than $2 billion worth of USD Coin, knocking the dollar-pegged token below 97 cents.

  • Should Investors Buy Bristol Myers or CVS Stock Near 52-week Lows?

    Investors are often on the lookout for strong companies that may be undervalued and present lucrative long-term opportunities.

  • 20 banks that are sitting on huge potential securities losses—as was SVB

    SVB Financial faced a perfect storm, but there are plenty of other banks that would face big losses if they were forced to dump securities to raise cash.

  • 10 banks that may face trouble in the wake of the SVB Financial Group debacle

    Silicon Valley Bank wasn't well positioned for rising interest rates, leading to losses and a dilutive capital raise. Other banks show similar red flags.

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    Sentiment shifts periodically on Wall Street, and you could argue Cathie Wood might be the prime example of fortune reversal. Once an investor favorite and hailed as a pioneer with a portfolio jam-packed with the novel and cutting-edge, Wood’s reputation has been tarnished over the past year and a half as her growth-oriented investing style went out of fashion in the post-pandemic climate. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and often unprofitable

  • Why Charles Schwab Is Taking a Beating Along With Bank Stocks

    On Thursday, bank stocks got hammered, and so did shares of brokerage firm Charles Schwab, which dropped 13%. On Friday the pain continued, with Schwab suffering another 6% decline by midday. No doubt many investors are scratching their heads as to why Schwab would fall in line with bank stocks.

  • Silicon Valley Bank Panic Crashes 10 Bank Stocks — Is Yours OK?

    The halt of trading shares of Silicon Valley Bank is setting off a cascade of selling throughout the financial sector.

  • Thiel’s Founders Fund Withdrew Millions From Silicon Valley Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund had no money with Silicon Valley Bank as of Thursday morning as the bank descended into chaos, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Fun

  • Two U.S. Banks Collapse in 48 Hours. Which One's Next?

    Silvergate served the cryptocurrency industry, while SVB was the bank for Silicon Valley tech startups.

  • What To Do As S&P 500 Breaks Final Support; Elon Musk 'Open' To Buying SVB Financial

    The S&P 500 broke decisively below key levels. Here's what to do. Watch JPMorgan and these bank stocks. Elon Musk said he's "open" to buying SVB Financial.

  • SVB collapse highlights $620 billion hole lurking in banks’ balance sheets

    The spike in interest rates has been devastating for the value of their securities portfolios, meaning many carry around billions in unrealized losses that could pose a problem if funding dries up.

  • SVB Depositors, Investors Tried to Pull $42 Billion Thursday

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors and depositors tried to pull $42 billion from Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday in one of the biggest US bank runs in more than a decade, according to a Friday regulatory filing. Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB Races to Preven

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Bank of America (BAC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Time to Hunker Down as SVB Financial Exposes a Growing Number of Naked Swimmers

    SVB Financial Group plunged 60% during the trading day and is down big again Friday. SIVB is the parent of Silicon Valley Bank which is a key part of the venture capital and startup ecosystem in the San Francisco area. SVB also announced a huge, planned capital raise to bolster its liquidity.

  • Cathie Wood Makes a Big Prediction on the Future of Banks

    The crisis at two California banks sparked a CNBC discussion on cryptocurrency and technology in banking trends.

  • J.P. Morgan likes these 2 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 13% — they’re attractively valued and provide growth upside to boot

    Spring is coming up , and investors will need to break out the crystal ball when looking at the market conditions. There’s a growing consensus that even though inflation is down from last summer’s peak, it has plateaued at a high level. Watching the situation from banking giant JPMorgan, CEO Jamie Dimon takes the view that we won’t be getting back to the Fed target of 2% any time soon. Furthermore, while Dimon hails an economy that is “doing quite well” with plenty of jobs to go round, he also s

  • SVB’s Stranded Deposits Spread the Pain From Tech to Napa Valley

    (Bloomberg) -- The ripple effects of one of the biggest US bank runs in over a decade are reaching a wide variety of businesses, as companies from startups to vineyard owners raise alarms. Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as

  • SVB Financial CEO Greg Becker Sold $3.6 Million in Stock Nearly Two Weeks Ago

    President and CEO Greg Becker sold $3.6 million of shares through a trading plan in late February. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Bond Yields Plunge Most Since 2008 as Traders Rethink Fed Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Government-bond yields fell the most since since 2008 after a US bank failure spurred traders to reassess the outlook for additional Federal Reserve rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise

  • First Republic, Western Alliance calm contagion worries from SVB meltdown

    The disclosures come after banking regulators shut California-based SVB after a failed share sale that triggered worries of a liquidity crisis, hammered bank stocks and rippled through global markets. Western Alliance reported total deposits of $61.5 billion and warned of a moderate decline from these levels by the end of the quarter due to seasonal and monthly activity, but affirmed its full-year deposit growth forecast of 13% to 17%. Its investment portfolio is less than 15% of total bank assets and only less than 2% of total bank assets is categorized as available for sale.