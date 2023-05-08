Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after the markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ehdyB8br
The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations
About the Company
CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.
