U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,138.12
    +1.87 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,618.69
    -55.69 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,256.92
    +21.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.47
    -5.41 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.97
    -0.19 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    2,028.50
    -4.70 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.80
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0999
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5210
    +0.0750 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2613
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0660
    +0.0290 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,707.16
    -787.97 (-2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.12
    -13.49 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,949.88
    -208.07 (-0.71%)
     

Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss First Quarter 2023 Results

Cablevision Holding S.A.
·1 min read
Cablevision Holding S.A.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ehdyB8br

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts


In Buenos Aires:

In London

In New York

Cablevisión Holding S.A

Jasford IR

Fig Corporate Communications

Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
www.cvh.com.ar

Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
Email: alex@jasford.com

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753611/Cablevisin-Holding-SA-To-Host-Webcast-Presentation-To-Discuss-First-Quarter-2023-Results