U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.4900
    +0.8020 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,317.55
    +478.82 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     

Cache Creek Casino Resort has Deployed Quick Custom Intelligence's Slot Platform

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cache Creek Casino Resort and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the QCI Slot Platform has been deployed by their property in Brooks California. The platform has been installed, the team has been trained, and they are actively using the tool.

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)
QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

"To properly optimize a gaming floor, you need a wide range of data, but more importantly, you need action items derived from the data. QCI Slots is a robust analysis tool that provides our team with comprehensive data and instantly actionable insights about our gaming floor. The intuitive interface is user friendly allowing the team to quickly access desired results. When combined with data stories in my inbox, integrated player information, and visualization capabilities, the QCI platform was absolutely the right choice for us. We are excited about our partnership today and what QCI may offer in the future," said Oliver Shoemaker, VP of Slot Operations for Cache Creek Casino Resort.

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas, stated "we are honored that Cache Creek Casino Resort has deployed the QCI Slots tool to assist with managing and optimizing their gaming floor. Our growing partnership exemplifies the importance of the QCI collaborative philosophy in regards to continued enhancement of our products. With over 50 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide using our tools, we are confident our highly configurable product will meet the dynamic needs of Cache Creek Casino Resort."

ABOUT Cache Creek Casino Resort
Cache Creek Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, is California's premier casino resort. Located 40 miles northwest of Sacramento and 80 miles from the San Francisco Bay Area in Brooks, CA, it features more than 600 four-diamond luxury hotel rooms, thousands of exclusive slot machines, hundreds of table games, ten incredible dining experiences, world-class nightlife, a full-service spa, and an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information, please visit cachecreek.com.

ABOUT QCI
The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 50 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cache-creek-casino-resort-has-deployed-quick-custom-intelligences-slot-platform-301516076.html

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE BECOMES FIRST U.S.-BASED ONLINE GAMING & BETTING COMPANY TO RECEIVE ACCREDITATIONS UNDER THE RESPONSIBLE GAMBLING COUNCIL'S RG CHECK

    Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") is proud to announce it has become the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting company to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) for its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites. RG Check is regarded as the world's most comprehensive and rigorous responsible gaming accreditation program. It was developed to meet or exceed all existing responsible gaming regulatory requirements and is

  • Camelot launches legal challenge after National Lottery loss

    The case comes as Camelot believes the UK’s Gambling Commission changed the rules after it came out in pole position in a scoring system designed to measure the bids.

  • Leesburg man wins $1 million with scratch-off lottery ticket

    A Leesburg man won $1 million dollars with a $50 scratch-off lottery ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

  • Mom thought panicked daughter was in trouble, but she had won big Michigan jackpot

    “We were both in shock and couldn’t believe it.”

  • A casino in Manhattan?

    New York lawmakers are considering issuing three new casino gambling licenses for downstate sites. That could mean new casinos coming to New York City — perhaps even to Manhattan.

  • Man on ‘lucky streak’ buys 1 more New Jersey lottery ticket — and sees lots of zeroes

    The man won $150 from his first two scratch-offs.

  • Texas Card House can stay open — for now

    Months after Texas Card House had its certificate of occupancy revoked by the city, the business won its appeal with the Board of Adjustment, meaning the poker room can continue to operate.Why it matters: City attorneys alleged Texas Card House’s business model violated the state constitution’s prohibition on gambling, which could have set a precedent that would end the booming Texas poker scene not only in Dallas, but in Austin and Houston, too.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • Family brought to tears after trip to barber leads dad to win Virginia lottery jackpot

    The father and son rushed home from the barber to share the news with their family.

  • Sports gambling ring that drew bets from professional athletes busted

    Five men agree to plead guilty to federal crimes in illicit California gambling ring that took bets from professional athletes and a sports broadcaster.

  • North Texas resident claims $2 million Texas Lottery prize from drawing 3 months ago

    The Mega Millions Texas Lottery ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac in Carrollton.

  • New IPO Stocks Plummet To Slowest Pace In Six Years

    The IPO Market in the first quarter dropped to its lowest level in six years, in terms of total offerings and proceeds raised

  • GoTo to raise $1.1 billion after finalising IPO at top end of price range

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -GoTo Group, Indonesia's biggest tech firm, said it plans to raise $1.1 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), pricing the deal in the top half of its indicative range and making it one of Asia's biggest IPOs so far this year. GoTo, formed last year by the merger of ride-hailing-to-payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia, surprised some investors and analysts when it launched its IPO process earlier this month, braving turbulence in global equity markets. "We are pleased with the investor response, which has remained resilient, despite global macro and market volatility," Andre Soelistyo, GoTo Group's CEO, said in a statement on Thursday.

  • How to Invest $100,000 and Turn It Into $1 Million

    Are you wondering how to invest $100,000 and turn it into $1 million? With some patience and smart investing moves, it's not out of reach. Learn more here.

  • Credit Suisse Investors Push for Audit of Greensill Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG shareholders proposed a special audit over the collapse of a group of supply chain finance funds it ran with now-defunct Greensill Capital, after the bank refused to publish an internal report on the matter.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forge

  • Global M&A Fell 29% in the First Quarter

    Announced global mergers dropped 29% to 6,436 combinations, totaling $989.4 billion, in the first quarter, down from 9,022 transactions, valued at $1.4 trillion, in the year-ago quarter.

  • RBC Wealth Management to Buy Brewin Dolphin for £1.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- RBC Wealth Management has agreed to buy Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc, in an all-cash deal that values the wealth manager at about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.1 billion). Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsUkraine Update: Talks With Russia May Resume Frida

  • 2-year Treasury yield posts biggest quarterly gain in almost 38 years as Fed’s favorite inflation gauge rises sharply

    The two-year Treasury yield posted its biggest quarterly advance since 1984 on Thursday, while other rates had their biggest three-month gains in a year.

  • Wall Street Must Come Clean on Fossil-Fuel Plans, Texas Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says he wants financial services firms to be transparent in their environmental, social and governance rhetoric.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsUkraine Update: Talks With Russia May Resume Friday, Kyiv SaysHeger in a

  • What to Know About India's Stiff Crypto Tax Laws

    Beginning April 1, Indian citizens will pay a capital gains tax of 30% on crypto transactions. "Community Crypto" host Isaiah Jackson is joined by WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and CoinDesk regulatory reporter Amitoj Singh to discuss the local and global implications of India's stiff new law.

  • ETFs Add $91B In March

    The S&P 500 and long-dated bonds surged as the Fed’s hiking cycle begins.