CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Just Reported Second-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

As you might know, CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) recently reported its quarterly numbers. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$1.8b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.74. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from CACI International's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$7.37b in 2024. This reflects an okay 3.3% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 8.2% to US$18.37. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$7.35b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$17.93 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$378, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic CACI International analyst has a price target of US$400 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$350. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting CACI International is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the CACI International's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of CACI International'shistorical trends, as the 6.7% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 7.2% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.3% per year. So although CACI International is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards CACI International following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple CACI International analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for CACI International you should be aware of.

