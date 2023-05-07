CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at CACI International (NYSE:CACI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for CACI International, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.096 = US$539m ÷ (US$6.7b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, CACI International has an ROCE of 9.6%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 12% average generated by the Professional Services industry.

In the above chart we have measured CACI International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for CACI International.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for CACI International in recent years. The company has consistently earned 9.6% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 63% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, CACI International has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 87% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing CACI International, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

