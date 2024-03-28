'Cacophony of colors': what to expect as Wilson's Orchard opens in Cumming

Iowa City-based Wilson’s Orchard & Farm is opening a second location in Cumming in mid-April, helping to anchor the $750 million Middlebrook agrihood that’s under development there.

It will offer most of the popular features of the original Wilson’s Orchard, an Iowa City-area institution for nearly 40 years, with you-pick and prepicked apples, berries and flowers, a restaurant, market and bakery.

Here’s what to know about the new location.

Who’s behind the project?

Iowa City-based Wilson's Orchard is opening its second location in Cumming, a town of about 440 people just south of Des Moines. The orchard helps anchor the $750 million Middlebrook agrihood.

Paul Rasch and his family have invested $7 million to build a roughly 20,000-square-foot restaurant, bakery, market and event center. The restaurant, the Ciderhouse Restaurant & Bar, and the Farm Market will open April 10, with the orchard and farm slated to open by the end of April.

What will Wilson's Orchard in Cumming feature?

The orchard, covering about 110 acres, will have acres of flowers — including tulips, hyacinths, sunflowers, zinnias and cosmos — early, mid- and late-season apple varieties, strawberries, raspberries and eventually blueberries. In season, the orchard will have pumpkins and Christmas trees. It also will hold live music, dining and other special events.

The event center, available for weddings, corporate meetings and other gatherings, is slated to open in August.

Where is the new Wilson's Orchard?

It's at 3201 15th Ave. in Cumming, part of the Middlebrook agrihood under development there.

How is the property divided up?

The orchard has about 15,000 apple trees, roughly 3 acres each of strawberries and blueberries; an acre of raspberries; an acre of tulips; 3 acres of sunflowers and mixed flowers; and 8 acres of pumpkins. The flowers offer a "rich cacophony of color ... It's quite stunning," Rasch said.

What about the indoor spaces?

Paul Rasch at the new Wilson's Orchard location in Cumming, built with reclaimed barn wood.

The high-ceilinged interior is clad in reclaimed barn wood that Rasch has salvaged over several years by offering to take down deteriorating buildings for their owners. The business has a massive patio that serves both the restaurant and market. The bakery's specialties includes turnovers, pies and donuts made on site. Wilson’s also makes its own hard and sweet ciders in Iowa City, and eventually will in Cumming, Rasch said. The market carries ciders and baked goods, plus gifts and crafts, including from local artisans.

What's on the restaurant menu?

The restaurant will feature Midwest fare with a twist, including specialty pizzas, Rasch said. The farm-to-table menu, developed by Wilson's Chef Matt Steigerwald, will come with recommendations for cider pairings.

“We can make phenomenally good ciders in Iowa,” Rasch said, adding that the family has developed an apple that's used only to make a cider featured at its businesses.

What else is there to do at Wilson's Orchard?

Aside from eating and drinking, you can pick flowers or fruit, shoot Instagram-worthy photos of yourself and family in fields of flowers, meander along the orchard’s trails or hop on a tractor ride. Kids can climb around the playground. You also can relax and watch birds on the ponds or sheep in a nearby meadow. Bikers and hikers can connect to the orchard via the Great Western Trail, a 17-mile paved path from Des Moines to Martensdale that will run along the edge of an orchard meadow, with a new path this summer that enters the orchard from the south.

Paul Rasch, who leads the family behind Wilson's Orchard, says visitors to its new business south of Des Moines in Cumming can expect to see a "rich cacophony of color," similar to the fields of flowers in the original Iowa City orchard.

What's the coolest thing to know about Wilson's Orchard?

The salvaged wood from each barn used in the structures carries a story, Rasch said. Some was cut and hand-hewn at the farms where it stood, he said. Other lumber was brought to Iowa on the Mississippi River or carried from the West by railroad. The pieces of timber “just like the people who farmed here made their way from all over the country,” Rasch said.

He discovered some of the barn wood he'd salvaged in central Iowa had graffiti on it.

“We're going to take some off, but we're going to leave some," he said.

