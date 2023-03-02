U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.50
    -10.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,792.00
    +99.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,914.00
    -47.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.00
    -6.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.09
    +0.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.20
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.89
    +0.19 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1986
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4900
    +0.3730 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,414.88
    -328.16 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.16
    -7.54 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.69
    -7.24 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

Cactus Water Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Product Type (Plain Vs. Flavored), By Nature (Organic Vs. Global cactus water market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of increasing consumption of plant-based products and rising awareness about the benefits of cactus water.

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cactus Water Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425936/?utm_source=GNW
Segmented By Product Type (Plain Vs. Flavored), By Nature (Organic Vs. Conventional), By Packaging (Cans, Bottles, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Others), By Region, By Competition

Global cactus water market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of increasing consumption of plant-based products and rising awareness about the benefits of cactus water.Cactus water is a plant-based beverage made from the prickly pear cactus fruit.

It is an excellent source of minerals like magnesium and potassium, as well as antioxidants, electrolytes, flavonoids, and other nutrients.Cactus water offers significant health and skin benefits while having fewer calories and sugar than commonly consumed functional beverages.

Regular consumption of cactus water can help to maintain fluid balance, enhance muscle control, reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cactus water is also used to produce a variety of cosmetic and skincare products to add a natural glow to the skin and reduce eye puffiness.
Cactus water is a super-hydrating beverage that also aids in easing alcohol-related hangovers.Additionally, research has shown that it can stop liver damage brought on by alcohol and liver toxins.

Demand for the product is anticipated to increase in the coming years due to the beverage’s potential health benefits.Current food and beverage trends are also naturally low in calories and sugar.

Cactus water contains magnesium and potassium, which help to regulate fluid balance, heart function, and muscle control. They also help to strengthen bones, boost immunity, and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.
The market for cactus water is expected to grow due to consumers’ rising consumption of healthy beverages.Even vegans and followers of plant-based diets are beginning to appreciate this beverage.

This is due to the product’s abundance of nutrients and several other health-promoting qualities.Additionally, the growing popularity of this product on social media is contributing to its increased adoption.

Additionally, it has gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts due to its benefits for nutrition, improved athletic performance, decreased muscle fatigue, oxygen transportation, and other factors.
Rising Consumer’s Awareness Regarding Health Fuels the Market Growth
Cactus water is low in calories, low in sugar, and high in nutrients and antioxidants like betanin, betacyanin, and isorhamnetin.Cactus water is marketed to athletes because it contains electrolytes that aid hydration.

It is also advised as a post-workout beverage for faster recovery from strenuous exercise.Since it provides comparable advantages to many sports drinks without artificial ingredients like high levels of caffeine, cactus water is regarded as a superior substitute.

Additionally, it is considered superior to coconut water in several ways. Cactus water is also included in several skin-care and cosmetic products because it is thought to be good for skin health.
Rising Popularity of Detox Diets and Cleanses
Increasing the popularity of detox diets and cleanses among consumers drives market growth.Detox diets are short-term dietary interventions intended to help your body eliminate toxins.

A typical detox diet starts with a fasting period, then includes a strict diet of fruit, vegetables, juices, and water.Herbs, teas, supplements, colon cleanses, or enemas are sometimes used in detoxification procedures.

This promotes toxin elimination through feces, urine, and sweat, improves circulation, and gives your body healthy nutrients.Fasting is also said to give your organs a rest.

The most frequent reason for recommending detox therapies is the possibility of exposure to toxic chemicals in your environment or diet. These include heavy metals, artificial chemicals, pollutants, and other dangerous substances. Additionally, it is stated that these diets assist in treating several medical conditions, such as obesity, digestive problems, autoimmune diseases, inflammation, allergies, bloating, and chronic fatigue.
Market Segmentation
The global cactus water market is segmented based on product type, nature, packaging, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is fragmented into plain and flavored.

Based on nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional.Based on packaging, the market is segmented into cans, bottles, and others.

Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Company Profile
Pricklee LLC, True Nopal Ventures LLC, The Cactus Water Co. LLC, CALIWATER, LLC, The Lauro Company LLC, Healthy Beverage, LLC., EVISSI USA LLC, Aqua Amore Limited, Good Idea Inc, Keurig Dr. Pepper are the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global cactus water market. All these companies provide cactus water to meet the satisfaction of the consumers.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global Cactus water market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Biodegradable Cutlery Market, By Product Type:
o Plain
o Flavored
• Biodegradable Cutlery Market, By Nature:
o Organic
o Conventional
• Biodegradable Cutlery Market, By Packaging:
o Cans
o Bottles
o Others
• Biodegradable Cutlery Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
o Convenience Stores
o Online
o Others
• Biodegradable Cutlery Market, By Region:
• North America
The United States
Canada
Mexico
• Europe
Russia
Germany
France
The United Kingdom
Italy
• Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
• Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
• South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global cactus water market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425936/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • Russia can maintain oil output at pre-conflict levels, says JP Morgan

    "We believe Russia will be able to maintain its oil production at pre-war levels of 10.8 mbd (million barrels a day) but will have difficulties getting back to peak pre-COVID volumes of 11.3 mbd," the bank said. J.P. Morgan expects Indian and Chinese demand collectively to increase by 1 million bpd this year. Russia has so far managed to reroute oil exports from Europe to India, China and Turkey, which snapped up cheap barrels despite the Group of Seven's $60 price cap on Russian crude.

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Top Energy Stocks for March 2023

    Vital Energy, DMC Global, and YPF rank highest for the categories of value, growth, and momentum, respectively. Find out about other top-performing energy stocks.

  • Beer Drinkers Cut Back as Bud Brewer AB InBev Raises Prices

    Anheuser-Busch InBev saw fourth-quarter sales volumes fall, reflecting how the industry is grappling with how much it can raise prices without deterring shoppers.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 3 Stocks to Keep an Eye On in a Troubled Networking Industry

    Amid macroeconomic weakness and supply chain woes, the Zacks Computer - Networking industry players like CSCO, INFN and DGII are poised to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for network security solutions.

  • Wolfspeed stock falls after Tesla suggests next-gen car will cut silicon-carbide use

    Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) shares declined more than 5% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after Tesla Inc. (TSLA) executives said their next-generation car will require less silicon carbide. Wolfspeed, a semiconductor company previously known as Cree, specializes in silicon-carbide chips, which have found a home in electric vehicles because of their resistance to heat. In an investor day presentation Wednesday afternoon, Tesla executives said their next-generation powertrain would cut the need for silicon carbide by 75%, one of the few hard details they gave about their plans for a new car.

  • China’s digital yuan initiative gets cold reception from Hong Kong visitors

    China is promoting digital yuan to Hong Kong visitors, but has not received much enthusiasm so far.

  • AB InBev upbeat on 'resilient' beer, China recovery

    Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, expressed confidence in China's recovery and the willingness of drinkers to pay higher prices after reporting increased profit in the fourth quarter despite lower beer sales. The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois on Thursday registered record drinks volumes for the year, but they fell by 0.6% in the final quarter of 2022, compared with a rise expected by the market. AB InBev's sales and earnings declined in China due to a strict zero COVID policy that was suddenly dropped in December.

  • Oil gains on China growth, but European inflation weighs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil edged higher on Thursday, though gains made on signs of a strong economic rebound in top crude importer China were kept in check by fears over the impact of potnetial increases to European interest rates. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 45 cents, or 0.58%, at $78.14. Manufacturing activity in China grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade last month, data showed on Wednesday, adding to evidence of a rebound in the world's second-largest economy after removal of strict COVID-19 curbs.

  • Lowe's warns of dull 2023 sales as home improvement market likely to shrink

    Lowe's Cos Inc forecast annual sales below market expectations on Wednesday and warned of a slight decline in the home improvement market this year due to rising prices and borrowing costs. Shares fell 5% after the company missed quarterly sales expectations due to fewer transactions. A pandemic-fueled boom in demand for home improvement products such as flooring and gardening tools is now fading as household budgets shrink, while Americans redirect their attention back to activities such as traveling.

  • 3 Meat Food Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Food - Meat Products industry players are battling manufacturing cost inflation and supply-chain headwinds. However, the rising demand for protein-rich food is aiding companies like Hormel Foods (HRL), Industrias Bachoco (IBA) and Beyond Meat (BYND).

  • Oil prices end higher as EIA reports the smallest weekly crude supply gain since January

    Oil futures finish higher on Wednesday, after a volatile session that saw prices seesaw between losses and gains.

  • Bitcoin’s price gains this year bring needed relief to cash-strapped crypto mining industry

    Officials at Bitcoin mining companies say the rebound in prices so far this year for the world’s biggest cryptocurrency has thrown a lifeline to the industry after some miners sought protection from creditors last year amid the slump in the token’s price.

  • Australia Knocks Back China-Linked Investment in Rare Earths

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has quietly blocked a bid by a Chinese-linked company to increase its ownership in rare earths supplier Northern Minerals Ltd., one of the first tests of warmer diplomatic ties between Canberra and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Lightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market Cr

  • Tesla is the latest American manufacturer to invest in Mexico

    Tesla plans to open a $5 billion plant in Mexico, as the Latin American country stands to benefit from its inclusion in US subsidies for electric vehicles.

  • Nordea's ESG funds have little thirst for Coke, Pepsi

    Some Nordea Asset Management funds are cooling on fizzy drinks makers like Coca-Cola and Pepsico because of concerns about their plastics and water use, NAM's head of responsible investments said. NAM, part of banking giant Nordea, is among a group of Nordic investors known for being sympathetic to environmental, social and governance issues.

  • US subsidies appealing to German companies, survey shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Biden administration's effort to promote climate-friendly technologies through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is attracting German companies to the United States, a survey of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry DIHK released on Wednesday showed. According to the DIHK survey of 2,400 companies from all sectors, one in 10 German companies is already planning to relocate production to other countries. The report showed that North America, and particularly the U.S., have become more popular for business.