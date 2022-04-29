U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.25
    -26.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,792.00
    -36.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,283.25
    -171.50 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.30
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.07
    -0.29 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.40
    +11.10 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    29.99
    -1.61 (-5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2489
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5020
    -0.3350 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,842.45
    +268.91 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.94
    +12.09 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry to record USD 1.59 Bn growth | Evolving opportunities in North America | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CAD market size in the civil and construction industry is expected to increase by USD 1.59 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in North America. The construction industry in the region is mature and many end-users in the civil and construction industry are early adopters of advanced technologies and software solutions such as CAD software. Besides, the increasing expenditure on infrastructure development in the region is creating significant growth opportunities for market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Get highlights on the growth contribution by other regions in the market. Download a Sample Report Now

The CAD market in the civil and construction industry is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many international players and several US-based industry participants. Many large vendors in the market are acquiring small vendors to expand their product portfolios and boost their market shares. There are other prominent vendors as well, which hold a significant position in the market. The competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period owing to the introduction of cloud-based solution extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Technavio identifies Advanced Computer Solutions Ltd., Alibre LLC, Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., CAD International, Constellation Software Inc., Corel Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, DATACAD LLC, ESI Group SA, Gstarsoft Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, IMSI Design LLC, Nemetschek SE, OOO Nanosoft razrabotka, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., and ZWSOFTA Co. Ltd. as dominant players in the market. Although the need to automate the design development process will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from open-source platforms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy our full report for a detailed analysis of the vendor landscape, products offered by key vendors, and successful business strategies adopted by them. Download a Sample Report Before Purchasing

CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global CAD market in the civil and construction industry is segmented as below:

  • Product

The 3D design segment will have the largest share of the market. 3D CAD software solutions standardize the construction process by simplifying and streamlining the management of labor, site events, data capture, information, and material costs. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

North America will have the largest share of the market. Increased investments in manufacturing automation technologies such as 3D printing and robot-assisted production by construction firms in the region are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our CAD market in the civil and construction industry report covers the following areas:

CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the CAD market in the civil and construction industry. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the CAD Market in the civil and construction industry is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist CAD market growth in the civil and construction industry during the next five years

  • Estimation of the CAD market size in the civil and construction industry and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the CAD market in the civil and construction industry

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CAD market vendors in the civil and construction industry

Related Reports:

Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Generative Design Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry: Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.11

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advanced Computer Solutions Ltd., Alibre LLC, Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., CAD International, Constellation Software Inc., Corel Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, DATACAD LLC, ESI Group SA, Gstarsoft Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, IMSI Design LLC, Nemetschek SE, OOO Nanosoft razrabotka, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., and ZWSOFTA Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 3D design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 2D design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Advanced Computer Solutions Ltd.

  • 10.4 Alibre LLC

  • 10.5 Autodesk Inc.

  • 10.6 Bentley Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 Dassault Systemes SE

  • 10.8 DATACAD LLC

  • 10.9 ESI Group SA

  • 10.10 Hexagon AB

  • 10.11 PTC Inc.

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • integration issue: Enterprises are rapidly adopting data and analytics applications to analyze data generated from various types of systems or other enterprise applications. The increase in the penetration of smartphones and the Internet is creating huge amounts of data, which is leading to cluttered data types. The data collected from various types of sources come in different data types and formats. The difference in data formats makes it difficult to find a pattern in the data. Moreover, the enterprise with huge amounts of data also encounters issues in merging the data, which involves the translation of codes, systems, and dictionaries. The conversion of data also results in increased computational and storage costs for the enterprise. Further, many enterprises store data on both on-premise infrastructures and the cloud. The use of different IT architectures creates complexity while migrating the data owing to differences in architectural protocols.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cad-market-in-the-civil-and-construction-industry-to-record-usd-1-59-bn-growth--evolving-opportunities-in-north-america--technavio-301534464.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Judge rules for Elon Musk in $13 billion lawsuit over Tesla-SolarCity deal

    (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk did not unjustly enrich himself when he guided the electric vehicle maker in 2016 to acquire SolarCity Corp, where Musk was chairman and the largest shareholder, a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday. Tesla shareholders had accused Musk of coercing Tesla's board into buying SolarCity, a struggling rooftop solar panel maker, to rescue his investment, and had sought up to $13 billion in damages. The ruling comes as Musk is tapping his vast fortune to acquire Twitter Inc, which accepted his $44 billion offer on Monday.

  • Micron sued for alleged patent infringement

    The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends that Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Top Stocks for May 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. United States Steel Corp.: United States Steel makes high value-added steel products, including its proprietary XG3 advanced high-strength steel.

  • Exxon declares force majeure on Russian Sakhalin-1 operations

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday its Russian unit Exxon Neftegas Ltd has declared force majeure for its Sakhalin-1 operations due to sanctions on Russia that have made it increasingly difficult to ship crude to customers. The Sakhalin-1 project produces Sokol crude oil off the coast of Sakhalin Island in the Russian Far East, exporting about 273,000 barrels per day, mainly to South Korea, and to other destinations including Japan, Australia, Thailand and the United States. Exxon said on March 1 it would exit about $4 billion in assets and discontinue all its Russia operations, including Sakhalin 1, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for May 2022

    The utilities sector is made up of companies that provide electricity, natural gas, water, sewage, and other services to homes and businesses. Many of these companies are heavily regulated. They include major utilities companies such as Dominion Energy Inc.

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • Google has abandoned interview riddles but is asking frustrating ‘gotcha’ questions during hiring, employee says on Blind

    Much to interviewees’ annoyance, Google still reportedly asks questions meant to trip them up

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • Microsoft Receives an Important Green Light

    Ever since Microsoft announced its intent to acquire video game publisher Activision Blizzard in January 2022 for $68.7 billion, it seemed as if the latter could get an intervention it was in desperate need of. Thanks to a slate of sexual harassment allegations that were filed against Activision Blizzard last year, resulting in an in-depth Wall Street Journal story that claims Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick knew about sexual harassment within the company and did nothing to stop it, the company's reputation has taken a nose dive. Activision Blizzard's sales have also taken a hit.

  • McDonald's Beats, Domino's Dives, As Higher Costs Test Value Deals

    McDonald's topped expectations, and Domino's Pizza Dives early Thursday. McDonald's stock gained ground.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have rocketed higher over the past year. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price has soared more than 60% to over $100 a barrel. Because of that, oil stocks are cashing in on surging crude prices.

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • U.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer Picture

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. economy shrank for the first time since 2020, reflecting an import surge tied to solid consumer demand -- which in turn suggests growth will return imminently.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PicturePutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation, and said it will keep supplies switched off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demands to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear Wa

  • Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement?

    For years, target-date funds have been one of the go-to options for retirement investors. The appeal is clear; when you invest in a target date fund, you put your money in the hands of a manager who will adjust your … Continue reading → The post Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureStocks Surge Before Amazon Casts Shadow Over Rally: Markets WrapA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe

  • Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" must pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Under the new Russian payment system, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which has then to convert them into roubles, place the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transfer the payment in Russian currency to Gazprom.