CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry to record USD 1.59 Bn growth | Evolving opportunities in North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CAD market size in the civil and construction industry is expected to increase by USD 1.59 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in North America. The construction industry in the region is mature and many end-users in the civil and construction industry are early adopters of advanced technologies and software solutions such as CAD software. Besides, the increasing expenditure on infrastructure development in the region is creating significant growth opportunities for market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Get highlights on the growth contribution by other regions in the market. Download a Sample Report Now

The CAD market in the civil and construction industry is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many international players and several US-based industry participants. Many large vendors in the market are acquiring small vendors to expand their product portfolios and boost their market shares. There are other prominent vendors as well, which hold a significant position in the market. The competition in the market is expected to intensify over the forecast period owing to the introduction of cloud-based solution extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Technavio identifies Advanced Computer Solutions Ltd., Alibre LLC, Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., CAD International, Constellation Software Inc., Corel Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, DATACAD LLC, ESI Group SA, Gstarsoft Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, IMSI Design LLC, Nemetschek SE, OOO Nanosoft razrabotka, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., and ZWSOFTA Co. Ltd. as dominant players in the market. Although the need to automate the design development process will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from open-source platforms will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Story continues

Buy our full report for a detailed analysis of the vendor landscape, products offered by key vendors, and successful business strategies adopted by them. Download a Sample Report Before Purchasing

CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global CAD market in the civil and construction industry is segmented as below:

Product

The 3D design segment will have the largest share of the market. 3D CAD software solutions standardize the construction process by simplifying and streamlining the management of labor, site events, data capture, information, and material costs. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America will have the largest share of the market. Increased investments in manufacturing automation technologies such as 3D printing and robot-assisted production by construction firms in the region are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our CAD market in the civil and construction industry report covers the following areas:

CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the CAD market in the civil and construction industry. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the CAD Market in the civil and construction industry is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist CAD market growth in the civil and construction industry during the next five years

Estimation of the CAD market size in the civil and construction industry and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CAD market in the civil and construction industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CAD market vendors in the civil and construction industry

Related Reports:

Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Generative Design Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Computer Solutions Ltd., Alibre LLC, Autodesk Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Bentley Systems Inc., CAD International, Constellation Software Inc., Corel Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, DATACAD LLC, ESI Group SA, Gstarsoft Co. Ltd., Hexagon AB, IMSI Design LLC, Nemetschek SE, OOO Nanosoft razrabotka, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., and ZWSOFTA Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 3D design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 2D design - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Computer Solutions Ltd.

10.4 Alibre LLC

10.5 Autodesk Inc.

10.6 Bentley Systems Inc.

10.7 Dassault Systemes SE

10.8 DATACAD LLC

10.9 ESI Group SA

10.10 Hexagon AB

10.11 PTC Inc.

10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

integration issue: Enterprises are rapidly adopting data and analytics applications to analyze data generated from various types of systems or other enterprise applications. The increase in the penetration of smartphones and the Internet is creating huge amounts of data, which is leading to cluttered data types. The data collected from various types of sources come in different data types and formats. The difference in data formats makes it difficult to find a pattern in the data. Moreover, the enterprise with huge amounts of data also encounters issues in merging the data, which involves the translation of codes, systems, and dictionaries. The conversion of data also results in increased computational and storage costs for the enterprise. Further, many enterprises store data on both on-premise infrastructures and the cloud. The use of different IT architectures creates complexity while migrating the data owing to differences in architectural protocols.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cad-market-in-the-civil-and-construction-industry-to-record-usd-1-59-bn-growth--evolving-opportunities-in-north-america--technavio-301534464.html

SOURCE Technavio